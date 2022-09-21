Bus Infotainment System Market 2026, Provision Of Smartphone Support Features With In-vehicle Infotainment System to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bus infotainment system market size is expected to grow by USD 232.14 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The provision of smartphone support features with the in-vehicle infotainment system, integration of infotainment with other systems, and growing demand for rear-seat infotainment systems will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bus Infotainment System Market 2022-2026

However, integration of infotainment systems may lead to driver distractions, the threat of data security breaches, and high customer expectations increase the complexity of infotainment systems will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Bus Infotainment System Market Segmentation

Application

Transit Buses



Coaches



Transfer Buses

Geography

APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East And Africa



North America

Bus Infotainment System Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bus infotainment system market report covers the following areas:

Bus Infotainment System Market size

Bus Infotainment System Market trends

Bus Infotainment System Market industry analysis

This study identifies the advertisement as a new revenue source for many OEMs through in-vehicle infotainment as one of the prime reasons driving the bus infotainment system market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Bus Infotainment System Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Bus Infotainment System Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bus Infotainment System Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

ACTIA Group

Axinom GmbH

Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions.

Continental AG

Integrabus

LUMINATOR

Micro Star Intl Co Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Bus Infotainment System Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist bus infotainment system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bus infotainment system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bus infotainment system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bus infotainment system market vendors

Related Reports:

Automotive Telematics Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive telematics market share is expected to increase by USD 109.84 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.22%.

Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The vehicle-to-grid (V2G) chargers market share is expected to increase by USD 8.85 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 33.37%.

Bus Infotainment System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.59% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 232.14 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.99 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key consumer countries China, India, Japan, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACTIA Group, Axinom GmbH, Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions., Continental AG, Integrabus, LUMINATOR, Micro Star Intl Co Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Transit buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Transit buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Transit buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Transit buses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Transit buses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Coaches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Coaches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Coaches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Coaches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Coaches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Transfer buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Transfer buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Transfer buses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Transfer buses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Transfer buses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ACTIA Group

Exhibit 93: ACTIA Group - Overview



Exhibit 94: ACTIA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 95: ACTIA Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: ACTIA Group - Segment focus

10.4 Axinom GmbH

Exhibit 97: Axinom GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 98: Axinom GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Axinom GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions.

Exhibit 100: Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Azimut Emotion Bus Solutions. - Key offerings

10.6 Continental AG

Exhibit 103: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 104: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 106: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.7 Integrabus

Exhibit 108: Integrabus - Overview



Exhibit 109: Integrabus - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Integrabus - Key offerings

10.8 LUMINATOR

Exhibit 111: LUMINATOR - Overview



Exhibit 112: LUMINATOR - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: LUMINATOR - Key offerings

10.9 Micro Star Intl Co Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Micro Star Intl Co Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Micro Star Intl Co Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Micro Star Intl Co Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 117: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 120: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

Exhibit 122: VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 125: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 128: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio