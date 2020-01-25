Bus Rental in DC, Connect, Discusses 4 Ways to Make Your Brewery Tour A Success

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brewery tours are a great way to get a group of people together for a day of fun. You can spend the day exploring a city, sampling local beers, and depending on the breweries you visit, listen to live music or play some games. With just a little bit of planning, you can make your next brewery tour the best one yet.

Plan your stops. You'll definitely want to go into your brewery tour with a plan. Map out a route that lets you hit a few stops within the day, without too long on the road between breweries. That way you can fill the day without spending too much time on the road. Be sure to check the hours of operation for each stop as well as their busiest times of the day. Make a travel playlist. Nobody wants to ride in silence from stop to stop. Make a playlist ahead of time so you can keep your group upbeat and excited throughout the day. Throwback songs are always a hit! Find food stops along the way. If you're already going to be making stops on the road, why not stop for some great food as well? Find a place that is highly rated by locals, or contact one of your brewery spots to see what they recommend. This is a great way to add extra fun to the day, sample some local cuisine, and give everyone the chance to fuel up for the rest of your stops. Book transportation. The whole point of a brewery tour is to sample alcohol. Why make someone give that up to be a designated driver? By booking transportation, everyone in your group can relax and have fun knowing you have a safe ride home. Renting a bus or limo also lets you enjoy yourselves on the ride between stops!

By keeping these tips in mind, you can plan a brewery tour that's fun, enjoyable, and most importantly safe. Being responsible while consuming alcohol is the best way to ensure the experience is only positive for everyone involved.

