LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During this time of year many companies host parties for valued employees to celebrate the end of a successful business year. A holiday party is a great way to show employees how thankful you are for all of the work they've done this year and it is important to make sure you provide the best possible experience. For many companies that means great food, drinks, and a festive atmosphere.

One area that is often overlooked – and is very important – is the way in which employees arrive and depart the party. Bus rental in DC , Connect, explains the benefits of hiring a transportation service for your company holiday party.

Minimize time in traffic. In already-congested areas like Washington DC, traffic increases during the holidays since people are traveling to visit family and attend events. Hiring a transportation service means your employees will have a professional driver who is familiar with the best routes to take in the area and ways to avoid traffic. Your employees can sit back and relax, not dealing with the stress of the commute during this busy time.

Show employees they matter with a luxury experience. Show your employees that you really care by providing a great experience from start to finish. If you are showering your employees with great food and drinks, don't make them provide their own transportation. It is the perfect, high class finishing touch!

Keep employees safe and reduce company liability. If you plan on serving alcohol at your company's holiday party, providing transportation is a must. Hiring a transportation company prevents people from driving after they have consumed alcohol. First and foremost this keeps your employees safe, but it also reduces the liability your company would face if an employee consumed alcohol at your event and then got into an accident while driving home. This is a very critical liability many companies fail to recognize.

Taking advantage of tax write-offs. Corporate transportation expenses are sometimes tax-deductible, so hiring transportation for your holiday party MAY reduce expenses. Of course, be sure to double check this with your accountant in case there are any exclusions.

When planning your holiday party for this year, be sure to prioritize hiring a transportation service. It will give your employees a more enjoyable experience while keeping them safe.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Charter Bus Company has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

