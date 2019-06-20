Bus Rental in DC, Connect, Explains Why You Should Choose a Bus Over a Limo for a Wine Tour

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine tour season is in full swing and there's nothing more pressing then ensuring your friends and family have safe and reliable transportation to and from the vineyards. Connect, a bus rental DC based Company, explains why you should choose a bus over a limo for your next wine tour.

Space/Capacity

Spending the afternoon on a luxury wine tour can be absolutely incredible, but there is nothing worse than finishing off the day and piling into a crowded vehicle, or having to take more than one vehicle to accommodate the volume of the group. The capacity of the vehicle is crucial when planning this type of event because you want to ensure everyone is immersed in one experience, and you most certainly do not want to inhibit that experience with not-so-ideal seating conditions.

Though limousines come in a variety of different sizes varying from regular to stretch and even SUV, the fleet provided by Connect includes luxury minibuses that seat up to twenty passengers and coach buses that seat up to fifty-five. There is a substantial difference between the sizes of each vehicle and when you're planning a tour, this has to be kept in mind. Parties, more often than not, will need the extra space a bus provides and using a bus instead of a limo would then prove to be beneficial for capacity. After spending an average of 45 minutes at each winery, and visiting approximately five to eight destinations throughout the tour, the additional seating a bus provides would ease the congested feeling a limousine would have when at full capacity, improving the overall experience. Having a vehicle on stand-by also improves the flexibility of the day, allowing for customers to leave early or extend their stay at each winery when they choose.

Pricing

Along with space, larger groups may want to think about their wallets when it comes to toggling between a bus and a limousine for a wine tour.

Renting a limousine for a large party will ultimately come out pricier than it would cost to rent out a bus. More people means accommodating for a larger or additional vehicle that would end up costing more money than you initially planned on spending. Instead, renting out a regular sized bus could save you more than you think. An average bus can seat several times the amount that an average limousine can fit, and splitting the amount of one bus across a group of individuals most certainly makes renting a bus the more favorable option.

