LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abilities-Ride is a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) subsidized transportation program that has recently been made available to DC, VA and MD MetroAccess eligible residents. The program provides on-demand taxis for those who are unable to independently use public transportation due to disability. All residents are now able to travel safely, on their own schedule.

Bus rental in DC , Connect, lists the benefits of traveling with an Abilities-Ride partner:

On-demand service. Eligible riders may request a taxi for trips within the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and return on the same day. They are available on-demand with or without a reservation (although reservations are recommended) with as little as one hour in advance. Individuals are not tied down to a public transportation schedule and can travel when they need to.

Low cost rides. With Abilities-Ride, rates are more affordable than most other transportation options. It's important that everyone has access to affordable transportation, and Abilities-Ride makes it possible.

Ensured safety. Unlike private taxis or ridesharing companies, an Abilities-Ride partner guarantees that riders of all abilities and needs are safe. Personal Care Assistants are able to ride with the individual, but if they are traveling independently, drivers can provide curb to curb assistance.

Accommodating of all needs. Abilities-Ride partners have accessible vehicles that accommodate wheelchairs and other special needs. Riders do not have to worry that the vehicle sent to them will not work with their situation.

Increased independence. Abilities-Ride partners work together to provide independence in a way that other transportation service are not able to. This allows anyone, regardless of ability, to travel on their schedule in a safe manner.

Abilities-Ride partners are revolutionizing the transportation industry in Washington DC. If someone you know is looking to participate in this service, make sure they are registered with MetroAccess and have the proper medical authorization.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Charter Bus Company has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

