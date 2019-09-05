WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing concern over climate change, many individuals want to do their part in shifting towards an eco-friendlier society. This can be done through using metal straws, reusable water bottles, recycling, and more. However, one of the most common occurrences with some of the most detrimental effects to our planet is the use of cars and trucks. They release Carbon Dioxide and other harmful greenhouse gases into the air, causing pollution and potentially irreversible damage. In order to help reduce our carbon footprint, bus rental in DC , Connect, provides a transportation guide for the eco-friendly traveler.

Carpool, Carpool, Carpool! - If you're traveling in a group, there is no point in taking separate vehicles. Sure, it may be more comfortable that way, but it definitely isn't great for the environment. If you are looking at the bigger picture and want to know how to lessen your own carbon footprint, consider taking one vehicle and carpooling to events and functions to lessen the amount of gasses being emitted into the air. Trains And Busses Over Cars - Carpooling is not just limited to cars, but it can also be in the form of trains and busses. Any vehicle off the road benefits the environment and if you are traveling in large groups, these sizable forms of transportation could be your best bet. Invest In A Hybrid Car - Hybrids run on gasoline engines and electric motors, making them a much cleaner alternative to typical gasoline. Hybrids also require less fuel to run in general, thus emitting less harmful gases into the atmosphere. Additionally, these cars can provide a financial benefit by having lower annual tax bills, as well as certain exemptions. Use Public Transportation As Much As You Can - If you are just trying to get from point A to point B, public transportation is a great option. Although these routes don't always get you exactly where you want to go, if it's close enough, it is worth it for the sake of the environment. These forms of transportation are running regardless, so it's better to take advantage of them, instead of bringing another carbon dioxide emitting vehicle on the road. Go On Non-Stop Flights - Although not always possible, if you have the option to fly non-stop over connecting, you definitely should do so! The process of taking off and landing requires an absurd amount of carbon to be emitted into the environment, so if you can, cut down your trip into just one flight.

About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Charter Bus Company has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

SOURCE Connect