Bus Rental in DC, Connect, Shares a Washington DC Family Friendly Fall Guide

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall fun is just around the corner and Washington DC has some exciting autumn activities planned. From frightfully fun kid-friendly events, spooky sights, and hands-on museum experiences, you aren't going to want to sit out on this holiday fun. Bus rental in DC, Connect, uses their knowledge of the DC area to share a helpful Washington DC family friendly fall guide everyone is sure to enjoy.

Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. The Air and Space Museum is enormously popular around the entire country and sometimes receives as much as nine million visitors annually. As a highlight, this museum happens to also be extremely family-friendly. Finding fun for you and your family this fall during your DC vacation has never been easier. Thanks to the interactive flight simulators, a planetarium, and Imax movies, as well as being home to the world's largest collection of air and spacecrafts, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum located in Washington DC is filled with endless activities and things to see and do. Trick-or-Treating at Mount Vernon. Take to this trick or treat trail hosted at Mount Vernon that offers multiple family-friendly activities to choose from. Perfect for kids 11 and under, Mount Vernon offers a kid-friendly alternative to some of the freakier frights. Begin the day with a spooky scavenger hunt or take a relaxing wagon ride across the property. Looking for more frightful fun? Beginning at 5 pm every day, a child friendly costume competition and parade is held to wrap up the fun-filled afternoon. The National Museum Of Natural History. The National Museum Of Natural History has been the most visited museum in the entire world. If the museum's popularity itself doesn't persuade you to visit, we'll tell you what will. Journey back millions of years and visit dinosaur fossil exhibits, witness the evolution of life straight from the oceans, and learn all about mummies in ancient Egypt . The National Museum Of Natural History fascinates guests with a fantastic educational and interactive experience for all, especially this fall. This October, the museum will become host to numerous Halloween family-friendly events. Activities such as a haunted Halloween sleepover, family Halloween party, and Halloween celebrations will emerge making fall in DC anything but dull.

Fall is here and it's clear that Washington DC has endless things to do and see for both you and your family this season. Take some of these events into consideration the next time you're looking for a family fun activity this fall.

