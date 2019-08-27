WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveling by bus tends to have a stigma, but why? Sure, it doesn't go quite as fast as an airplane or train, but it still gets you where you need to be and at a much cheaper price. There are pros and cons to every form of travel, however, busses deserve much more credit than they get. Bus Rental in Washington DC , Connect, provides 4 reasons you should travel by bus this summer.

More Flexibility With Cancellation Policies: Many forms of travel have extremely binding policies when it comes to cancellation. Even if you cancel your trip far in advance, you may not get a full refund, or any refund at all. With a bus, you usually just need to cancel within 72 hours, and you will receive a full refund. This gives you more flexibility when booking your trip and not feeling confined to it if plans happen to change. Obviously, it is a case by case basis, but overall buses are much more accommodating when it comes to getting your money back or rescheduling the trip. You Don't Need To Arrive Too Far In Advance: Everyone dreads the security lines at an airport usually more than the flight itself. When traveling by bus, you remove the need to arrive hours in advance before your departure, reducing any further stress that may already come with traveling. The large storage compartments under the bus, and the smaller overhead storage bins provide plenty of space for baggage and make the boarding and departure process smooth for all. Free Wi-Fi/ Power Outlets: In our growing reliance on technology, having access to power outlets and Wi-Fi while traveling is a plus to many people. Wi-Fi can be extremely helpful if you need to work while traveling, or if you simply want to plan out your itinerary or have access to some entertainment during the trip. Busses provide you with traveling ease and remove the hassle of charging up all your devices before departure. Beautiful Scenery: When you travel by bus, you are able to see and appreciate the world around us. Especially if you are visiting a new place, this mode of transportation can really give you a feel for the areas you are passing through or arriving at for your final destination. The beautiful scenery provides travelers with a memorable experience, exposing them to locations and landmarks they may have never seen before.

The summer is the perfect time to get out an explore. Take these 4 bus travel tips into consideration the next time you're booking your next summer getaway.



About Connect: For over 30 years, Connect Washington DC Transportation has been providing clients with a unique, memorable, and reliable transportation experience. Offering the highest quality luxury vehicles, in addition to less formal options for everyday transportation, our professionals are ready to work with you to plan around your local or national travel events. Due to our first class-class service standards, we promise an unparalleled level of service that respects both your safety and your time.

