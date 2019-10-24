Bus Rental in Washington DC, Connect, Shares the Top Los Angeles Fall Festivals to Visit This Year

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roasted corn, apple cider, pumpkin picking – what's not to love? Spend some time with friends and family this fall by spending a day at one of the top Los Angeles fall festivals this year, shared by bus rental in Washington DC, Connect.

Underwood Family Farms Fall Harvest Festival. Looking for a perfect way to spend the day with family this upcoming fall? Underwood Family Farms has got you covered. Hosting their annual fall harvest festival, this fun fall event has everything for the average country bumpkin. Not only is this family-run farm produce market, but it invites visitors to pick pumpkins, make their way through an old fashioned corn maze and even take a winding wagon ride through the property. Families from all over can come to enjoy live music, farm animals, and a feast of delicious foods. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and homestyle dessert pies are all offered here at the fall harvest festival. Check out their website for event showtimes, admission prices and more.

Kick off fall with the annual Dia De Los Muertos festival, or rather Day Of The Dead. Celebrating their twentieth year, this festival has only grown since it began years ago. Perfect for families and children, this event is sure to be a hit. Come dressed in your best Calaca attire and enjoy fine Mexican cuisine as well as a wide spectrum of Day of the Dead arts and crafts. The festival showcases a vibrant traditional procession in the home of Immortals with traditional Aztec blessings and Regional Musical-Dance group dedication along with an Art Exhibition in the Cathedral Mausoleum curated by , a costume contest for children who come dressed up, as well as food vendors from all over . Come celebrate fall with popular Dia De Los Muertos festival, it is going to be a night to remember. Fairplex. Celebrate fall with the popular Oktoberfest at Fairplex. At this festival, guests are transported directly to the heart of Bavaria as they stroll through the front gates and enter into a room packed with food, friends, and fun - an Oktoberfest celebration. Come and enjoy traditional Bavarian music, authentic German food, a variety of dancing and games, and most importantly, beer. In celebration of Bavarian culture, Oktoberfest at Fairplex showcases all the excitement and German tradition that Los Angeles can offer and is sure to make a mark on you this fall. Whatever your preference, Oktoberfest at Fairplex is sure to have something for everyone to celebrate this fall.

