BUS WORKERS AT DURHAM IN SALINA VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

50 Bus Workers Beat Back Nasty Anti-Union Campaign, Secure Union Representation

SALINA, Kan., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus workers at Durham in Salina have voted to join Teamsters Local 696. The new Teamsters work as bus drivers, monitors, dispatchers, and mechanics and provide student transportation for Salina Public Schools.

"Durham threw every union busting tactic they had at the wall to keep workers from organizing, but they decided to become Teamsters anyway," said Matt Hall, Secretary-Treasurer at Local 696. "The organizing victory at Durham in Salina is yet another abundantly clear sign that workers are fed up and will fight for collective bargaining rights. We're thrilled to welcome this group of resilient workers to the Teamsters, and we are eager to help them get a strong first contract."

"I voted to join the Teamsters because workers deserve a seat at the table," said Chrissy Burch, a bus driver at Durham in Salina. "We know that our union will always have our back and best interests at heart. We're excited to negotiate our first Teamsters contract."

Teamsters Local 696 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northern Kansas, including UPS workers, public employees, school bus drivers, sanitation workers, and more. For more information, go to teamsters696.com.

