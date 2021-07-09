Busbar Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | SpendEdge

The report identifies General Electric Co., Siemens AG, and ABB Ltd. among the top most important suppliers for busbar procurement. Suppliers have a moderate bargaining power in a market which is set to grow at 5.92%. Therefore the price of busbar will increase by 5%-8% during the forecast period

www.spendedge.com/report/busbar--procurement-market-intelligence-report

Key Points Covered in this Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?
  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for Busbar?
  • What are the Busbar category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

During our interactions with category managers, it is often cited that buyers have a moderate bargaining power in the busbar market. Our sourcing experts believe that a holistic category management approach can help buyers further maximize the value on their busbar procurement.

The report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:

  • Supply assurance
  • Supply base rationalization
  • Customer retention
  • Cost savings
  • Reduction of TCO
  • Demand forecasting and governance
  • Category innovations
  • Green initiatives
  • Adherence to regulatory nuances
  • Top-line growth
  • Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
  • Scalability of inputs

This report provides in-depth inputs on streamlining your Busbar category management practices. Request for a FREE sample for detailed answers on:

  • What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Busbar category?
  • Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
  • What are Busbar procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain

