Busbar Trunking Systems Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 6.6% Through 2018 to 2026 - Persistence Market Research

Increasing Demand for Zero Maintenance and Flexible Power Distribution Systems in the Industrial Automation Sector Favoring Market Growth

Industrial automation in all end-use sectors around the world is growing at a very healthy rate. Increasing awareness about the effective use of industrial automation solutions among consumers is forcing them to use these solutions so as to enhance productivity. Owing to the functional and flexible features, busbar trunking systems are getting traction in line operations and machinery lines in the industrial automation sector.

A busbar trunking system increases energy efficiency and also enhances safety features, which reduces the chances of a short circuit. Along with these factors, busbar trunking systems are maintenance-free, which is expected to increase their demand in the industrial sector.

Busbar trunking systems are helping industries streamline automatic processes with minimum energy loss. End-use industries are trying to improve their automation capabilities, aiming to bring themselves up to global standards, due to the pressing need for improved productivity, quality, operational excellence, and to be up to six sigma standards in the production processes.

Potential Reduction in the Short Circuit Instances Pushing Rate of Adoption

The possibility of miswiring is significantly eliminated through the replacement of standard cable harnesses with a busbar trunking system. Furthermore, the installation of a busbar trunking system is effective insurance as compared to the costly repair problems associated with wiring harnesses that have high failure rates.

Moreover, busbar trunking systems have high capacitance, which results in decreasing characteristic impedance, thus leading to greater effective noise elimination and signal suppression. These factors play a key role in increasing the sales of busbar trunking systems in end-use industries.

A busbar trunking system consists of an isolator and a circuit breaker. The defective section of the systems are easily removable from the circuit if any fault occurs, and then the circuit breaker trips off the system. Furthermore, the selection of a busbar trunking system is majorly dependent on various factors such as cost, flexibility, and reliability.

Global Busbar Trunking Systems Market: Key Vendors in Competitive Landscape

Some of the key market participants reported in this study on the busbar trunking systems market are ABB, ALFA Technologies Pvt Ltd, Anord Mardix Inc., C&S Electric, DAVIS, DBTS Industries Sdn Bhd, DKC Europe s.r.l., DTM Elektroteknik A.S., Dynamic Electrical Sdn Bhd, E+I Engineering (Powerbar), EAE Elektrik, Eaton, Effibar, Elecsis Ltd., Energypac Power generation Ltd., Entraco BKS, Furutec Electrical Sdn Bhd, Gersan Elektrik A.S., Godrej Industries Ltd., Graziadio, IBAR EMEA Ltd., KYODO KY-TEC Corp, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Lectobar, Legrand, LINKK Busway Systems (M) Sdn Bhd, LS Cable & System Ltd., MEGABARRE EUROPE SRL, NATUS GmbH & Co. KG, NAXSO S.r.l., NISSIN ELECTRIC Co., Ltd., Pogliano BusBar s.r.l., Power Plug Busduct Sdn. Bhd., RTC-ELECTRO-M Ltd., Schneider Electric, SIEMENS AG, Stardrive Busducts Ltd., TAIAN-ECOBAR TECHNOLOGY, Vass Electrical Systems, and WEG, among others.

