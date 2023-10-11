Busbud and Megabus Announce Partnership: Expand Offering For Travelers in the US & Canada

News provided by

Busbud

11 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Megabus Routes Throughout the US and Canada Will Now Be Bookable Through Busbud

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Busbud, a global ground transportation booking platform, and Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, announced a partnership to increase access to bus travel throughout the U.S. and Canada. Megabus' more than 500 cities served will now be available to reserve through Busbud's convenient booking platform for a seamless travel transportation experience. This includes Megabus' most popular routes such as Houston to San Antonio, Atlanta to Charlotte, Washington DC to Baltimore, and Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, among many other options.

Continue Reading
Busbud and Megabus Announce Partnership (CNW Group/Busbud)
Busbud and Megabus Announce Partnership (CNW Group/Busbud)

"We are delighted to welcome Megabus to Busbud!," says Christine Petersen, CEO of Busbud.com. "This partnership expands our worldwide network of ground partners expanding sustainable travel options for travelers around the world."

"We are excited to expand access to our routes through our partnership with Busbud," says Colin Emberson, VP of Commercial for Megabus. "This partnership will allow us to offer our customers another avenue to purchase their bus tickets."

Traveling by bus is not only a more affordable option for travelers but also significantly more eco-friendly. A recent analysis comparing bus and flight made by Busbud found that many popular routes reduced each traveler's carbon footprint by at least 80% when compared to flying. In addition, travelers can often save more than 90% when compared to flying.

To book Megabus routes on Busbud, please visit: https://www.busbud.com/en/bus-company/megabus-usa

About Busbud:

Busbud is a leading global mobility group that operates a marketplace focused on ground travel where travelers can book intercity bus and train tickets on over 3 million routes in 80+ countries worldwide. The company also offers vertical B2B software that powers the business of ground travel operators.

About Megabus:

Megabus offers city to city express bus service across North America. Since launching in 2006, Megabus has served more than 50 million customers throughout more than 500 cities. The safety of our customers is our top priority while also offering convenient, cost-effective service. Megabus is committed to providing eco-friendly travel and reducing our carbon footprint whenever possible. Our buses emit the least carbon dioxide per mile when compared to other vehicles and are seven times more energy and fuel-efficient than single-occupancy automobiles.  

SOURCE Busbud

Also from this source

Busbud Shares 21 Routes Where Bus Travel Beats Flying

Busbud Shares 21 Routes Where Bus Travel Beats Flying

Global Ground Transportation Booking Platform Analyzes Popular Short-haul Routes When It's Faster, Cheaper, & More Eco-friendly To Take the Bus...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Leisure & Tourism

Image1

Travel

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.