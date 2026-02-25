Busbud Announces 2026 Traveller's Best Awards: Maritime Bus and Red Arrow Lead the Pack in Canadian Excellence

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Busbud, a leading global ground travel booking platform, announced the winners of its Canada Traveller's Best Awards 2026, recognizing the top bus operators in Canada who deliver exceptional service. The Traveller's Best Awards, based on thousands of reviews from customers who booked trips with Busbud in 2025, celebrate Canadian bus operators across the country who have continuously received stellar traveller reviews from locals as well as tourists in 2025.

Maritime Bus (CNW Group/Busbud)

This year's program honors a diverse group of operators and frontline heroes who have demonstrated resilience and a steadfast commitment to quality. Driven entirely by the voices of our travellers through verified reviews and booking data, Busbud has identified the operators that are not just moving people, but elevating the standard of travel across the provinces, while also celebrating the individual staff members whose personal dedication ensures that every journey meets the high expectations of the modern passenger.

"Intercity bus operators provide a high-quality, essential service that keeps our communities connected. I'm proud that we're able provide these unsung heroes the visibility they've earned", says John Stepovy, Senior Regional Director, Commercial at Busbud. "We are especially proud to honour Samuel as Driver of the Year and Tess Customer Service as Person of the Year; it is the people on the front lines who truly drive the industry forward."

Canada Traveller's Best Awards 2026 Winners:

Best of the Best Award: Maritime Bus (Atlantic Canada) Recognized for: Consistently exceeding expectations by prioritizing traveller comfort, convenience, and the joy of exploration across the Maritimes.



"Customer feedback is a key metric of our success, which makes receiving Busbud's 'Best of the Best' award—an honor based entirely on verified reviews—one of the highest recognitions we could achieve," said Ryan Cassidy, Director of People & Processes at Maritime Bus. "We are deeply grateful to every traveler who chose Maritime Bus and took the time to share their experience with the global Busbud community"

(Atlantic Canada)

Double Category Winner: Red Arrow (Alberta/Ontario) Winner of: Connectivity Award (Best Wi-Fi) AND Time Trust Award (Most On-Time) Recognized for: Setting the gold standard for business-class travel. Red Arrow is honoured for keeping travellers connected with superior on-board Wi-Fi while maintaining the highest on-time performance records in the region.

(Alberta/Ontario) Best Customer Service: Autobus Maheux (Québec) Winner of: Stellar Service Award Recognized for: The team's dedication to resolving issues and going the extra mile to ensure traveller satisfaction throughout Québec.

(Québec) Best Shuttle Service: Banff Explorer (Alberta) Winner of: Shuttle Star Award Recognized for: Excellence in connecting travellers to distinctive destinations through exclusive, efficient, and scenic routes in the Rockies.

(Alberta)

Spotlight on Service: For the first time, we honor the individuals on the front lines::

Driver of the Year: Samuel Liebermann from Quick Shuttle by Traxx (BC) Citation: "For an exemplary safety record and creating a welcoming environment for cross-border travellers."

from (BC) Customer Service of the Year: Tess Cooper from Banff Explorer (AB) Citation: "For outstanding dedication to passenger assistance and logistics management."

from (AB)

To learn more about this year's Travellers' Best Awards, please visit: https://www.busbud.com/en-ca/operator-awards/ca-2026

About Busbud

Busbud is the leading global mobility group that operates a marketplace for ground travel. Travellers can book bus and train tickets on over 3 million routes in 80+ countries.

SOURCE Busbud