Buscar Company Announces Completion of Exploration Target Geological Report for Treasure Canyon Project

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC Markets Pink: CGLD) ("Buscar" or the "Company") today announced the completion of an independent Exploration Target Geological Report for the Treasure Canyon Project in Plumas County, California. The report was prepared by Martin L. Gallon, P. Geo., a qualified professional geologist whose credentials meet the standards of a Qualified Person as defined in SEC Regulation S-K 1300, with an effective date of March 30, 2026.

The Exploration Target Geological Report provides a comprehensive review of the project's historical exploration data, geological setting, and mineralization styles. It confirms the presence of gold in placer deposits and auriferous quartz veins, along with copper mineralization potential associated with the regional porphyry environment. Mr. Gallon conducted a site visit to the property in November 2025 to verify key features, including vein locations, placer deposits, and access routes.

The report summarizes the structural and stratigraphic controls on mineralization and outlines recommendations for a targeted exploration program, including drilling, geophysics, and underground development work to further assess the property's potential. This technical assessment supports the Company's ongoing efforts to advance the project responsibly. The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and does not constitute a mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate. The Treasure Canyon property remains an exploration-stage asset with no defined mineral reserves. There can be no assurance that further exploration will result in the determination of economically viable mineral reserves. The Company has no producing properties and no revenue from operations.

Management Commentary"We are pleased to release this professional geological report, which reflects our commitment to transparent and compliant disclosure as we advance the Treasure Canyon Project," said Aleksandr Dekhtyar, CEO of Buscar Company. "This document, prepared by a highly experienced Qualified Person, builds on historical data and our recent site visit while guiding the next phase of responsible exploration. We continue to work diligently on the Plan of Operations and all required permits with the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies."

The Company will continue to provide updates on permitting progress and exploration plans as milestones are achieved.

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is a diversified holding company focused on natural resources, sustainable technologies, and pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Buscar oversees Eon Discovery Inc., which manages gold exploration activities in the United States; Terramer Inc., a leader in hemp-based biodegradable bioplastics; and Armorgenix, a nutraceutical innovator specializing in detoxification and enzyme solutions. Established through a strategic evolution, Buscar is committed to driving growth and delivering shareholder value through innovation and diversification.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's plans for exploration, permitting, and project advancement. These statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The Exploration Target discussed herein is conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource or reserve. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the Company's status as an exploration-stage issuer with no established mineral reserves or operating revenue; its ability to obtain required permits and approvals; uncertainty regarding the timing and outcome of regulatory reviews; the need for additional financing; risks inherent in mineral exploration; dependence on third-party consultants and contractors; weather and site accessibility limitations; commodity price fluctuations; environmental risks; potential regulatory changes; and risks associated with OTC Markets Pink-quoted companies, including limited liquidity, reduced disclosure requirements, and the absence of SEC reporting obligations. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Aleksandr Dekhtyar

CEO,

Buscar Company

9663 Santa Monica Blvd 688

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Phone: +1 (833) 539-4777

[email protected]

SOURCE Buscar Company (CGLD)