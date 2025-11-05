Buscar Company Announces Strategic Evaluation Plan for Treasure Canyon Gold Mine

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) ("the Company" or "Buscar") today announced its strategic approach for evaluating the Treasure Canyon Gold Mine property located in Plumas County, California. The property, managed through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Eon Discovery Inc., comprises approximately 200 acres, including 10 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) mining claims within the Plumas National Forest.

Management's strategic plan encompasses a systematic evaluation of historical mining records, a comprehensive assessment of existing infrastructure conditions, and the determination of appropriate pathways for potential future exploration and development activities. The Company intends to pursue preliminary exploration activities, which may include:

Detailed site assessments and baseline studies

Geophysical surveys to better understand subsurface geology

Evaluation of adjacent and offsetting properties for geological context

All exploration activities remain subject to:

Securing adequate funding through equity financing, joint ventures, or other strategic partnerships

Obtaining all necessary federal, state, and local regulatory approvals, including but not limited to BLM permits and environmental clearances

Favorable weather and ground conditions, with field activities potentially commencing as early as May 2026, weather permitting

The Company is pursuing strategic partnerships to advance potential development pathways while maintaining strict adherence to environmental compliance standards and comprehensive stakeholder engagement protocols. The Company previously engaged an individual believed to be a Qualified Person (QP) as defined under S-K 1300 to prepare a technical report; however, based on subsequent information received regarding the individual's qualifications, the Company has withdrawn that report pending further verification. The Company is actively pursuing engagement of a new independent Qualified Person (QP) who meets all requirements under S-K 1300 to review and verify the previously compiled data and results. Subject to the availability of funding and regulatory approvals, the new QP will prepare a technical report summary in full accordance with Item 1300 of Regulation S-K and applicable mining industry standards.

The property has been identified as potentially hosting Iron Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) style mineralization, with historical records suggesting the possible presence of gold, copper, silver, and other metals. However, investors are cautioned that historical estimates and production records are not compliant with S-K 1300 standards and should not be relied upon as indicators of current mineral resources or reserves as defined under S-K 1300.

The Company will provide regular updates regarding the progression of these initiatives, including matters related to its ongoing audit process as it advances toward full SEC reporting company status. All disclosures will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations.

Forward-Looking Statements Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future exploration plans, anticipated timing of activities, potential mineralization, ability to secure funding, obtaining regulatory approvals, retention of qualified persons, preparation of technical reports, advancement toward SEC reporting status, and strategic partnerships, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to:

Inability to secure adequate funding for exploration activities

Delays or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals

Adverse weather conditions or natural disasters affecting site access

Geological uncertainties and exploration risks

Commodity price volatility affecting project economics

Changes in federal, state, or local regulations governing mining activities

Environmental compliance costs exceeding estimates

Challenges in achieving full SEC reporting company status

Potential delays in audit completion

Market conditions affecting the Company's securities

Competition for qualified personnel and contractors

Title uncertainties or challenges to mining claims

Infrastructure limitations or unexpected rehabilitation costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Alexander Dekhtyar,

CEO Buscar Company,

Beverly Hills, CA,

[email protected]

SOURCE Buscar Company (CGLD)