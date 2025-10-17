Buscar Company announces the completion of the 43-101 report for its subsidiary Eon Discovery Inc.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), through its wholly owned subsidiary Eon Discovery Inc., is proud to announce the completion of an independent National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) Technical Report for the Treasure Canyon Gold Mine in Plumas County, California. Prepared by Qualified Person Dr. Abe Beagles of Mother Lode Mining, the report validates the project's immense economic potential with a combined gross in-situ value of approximately $117.16 billion across Proven and Probable Reserves, based on certified multi-element assay data including gold, silver, platinum-group metals, and rare earth elements. This valuation underscores Treasure Canyon's position as a high-value, sustainable mining asset in the northern Sierra Nevada region.

Strategic Partnership and Report Highlights

Engaged since March 2025, Mother Lode Mining brings Dr. Beagles' extensive expertise in hydrogeology, mining engineering, and proprietary technologies to the project. The NI 43-101 report, effective October 2025, details a continuous alluvial channel averaging 51 feet in depth over the 200-acre site, with an estimated in-situ mineralized mass of 24.68 million tons calculated using a bulk density of 1.5 tons per cubic yard. Proven Reserves are valued at $1,399.63 per ton for a total of $34.55 billion, while Probable Reserves at $3,346.86 per ton yield $82.61 billion, reflecting distinct lower- and higher-grade domains amenable to low-impact, gravity-based extraction.

Resource modeling confirms approximately 27.15 million tons grading 3.15 g/t gold equivalent, containing an estimated 88,300 ounces of gold equivalent, with Proven and Probable Reserves totaling 81,200 ounces after a 92% recovery rate through reagent-free gravity concentration. The report highlights the integration of Dr. Beagles' proprietary Plasma Extractor System (PES), which recovers monoatomic and colloidal gold from black sands and has the potential to enhance recovered values by 3 to 15 times the assayed amounts, pending independent verification. With startup capital requirements estimated at $1.25 million and annual operating costs of $590,000 (equivalent to ~$11.85 per cubic yard processed), the project supports pre-tax operating margins exceeding 35% at 2025 metal prices averaging $2,650 per ounce for gold, enabling positive cash flow from year one.

Environmental reclamation remains central to the operation, with mercury remediation and riparian habitat restoration managed under the Lori Jane Foundation in compliance with BLM, California Water Quality Control Board, and Clean Water Act standards. This dual-benefit approach—combining profitable mineral recovery with watershed rehabilitation—generates positive ESG outcomes, including zero-discharge water management, native species revegetation, and community job creation.

Next Steps

Following the NI 43-101 completion, Buscar and Eon Discovery will proceed to pilot-scale production in early 2026, incorporating on-site PES testing and preparation for SEC-compliant SK-1300 reporting. The company is committed to ethical mining practices, local economic contributions, and long-term shareholder value through this transformative asset.

"We are exhilarated by the NI 43-101 findings, which affirm Treasure Canyon's extraordinary $117 billion gross in-situ value and its role as a pivotal element in our natural resources strategy," said Alexander Dekhtyar, Chairman and CEO of Buscar Company. "Dr. Beagles' comprehensive report not only substantiates robust reserves and low-cost viability but also exemplifies our dedication to innovative, environmentally responsible development that benefits stakeholders and communities alike."

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is a diversified holding company focused on natural resources, sustainable technologies, and pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Buscar oversees Eon Discovery Inc., which manages gold mining operations in California's Plumas National Forest; Terramer Inc., a leader in hemp-based biodegradable bioplastics; and Armorgenix, a pharmaceutical innovator specializing in detoxification and antiviral solutions. Established through a strategic evolution, including a 2020 reverse merger with Eon Discovery, Buscar is committed to driving growth and delivering shareholder value through innovation and diversification.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that Buscar Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, projections regarding pilot-scale production timelines, the estimated reserves and their valuation at the Treasure Canyon Gold Mine, the potential effectiveness and impact of the proprietary Plasma Extractor System (PES), the anticipated outcomes of further exploration and testing activities, the integration of sustainable mining practices, job creation, and the projected growth and financial performance of Buscar's diversified portfolio in natural resources, sustainable technologies, and pharmaceuticals.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, challenges in verifying the estimated reserves, delays or failures in completing reports or exploration activities, regulatory hurdles, market fluctuations in gold and other metal prices, technological challenges in implementing the Plasma Extractor System, environmental compliance issues, and general economic conditions. Additional risks are detailed in Buscar Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Buscar Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Alexander Dekhtyar, CEO

