Buscar Company Files to Bring Company "Current"

DENVER, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company, Inc. (CGLD) announced today that the company has filed its application to bring the company current at OTCMarkets.com.

Buscar Company President Thomas W. Heathman stated, "On June 17th we filed the application with OTC Markets to move from "No Information" to "Current" status. From here we are confident that it is just a matter of OTCMarkets processing the paperwork. After the application has been processed we will upload our Annual Report which has already been prepared and ready to submit. This is just one more step in the process of us ultimately achieving OTCQX status which we expect to reach by year end if all goes as planned."

Buscar Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to the Treasure Canyon Mining claims located in Plumas County, California. More information on the 200 acre property, maps, drawings, assays and an appraisal of the mineral reserves can all be found at the company website, https://BuscarCompany.com.

Mr. Heathman finished up with, "We are also close to finishing the issuance of all share certificates with two year restrictions to new officers and directors. The number of shares in the float will not change. Both the company status and the share count should be updated by the end of this calendar month if not as early as next week. We are still fielding questions for the upcoming Q&A session and have scheduled the call for July 31 at 4:30pm Eastern Time. We will provide additional information next week about the call. As always, we thank you for your support."

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Please refer to our Forum at https://www.buscarcompany.com/forum for additional information.

Contact:

+1-(661)-418-7842

[email protected]

SOURCE Buscar Company, Inc.