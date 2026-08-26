Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) Announces Completion of Exploration Target Geological Report for the Treasure Canyon Gold-Copper Project, Plumas County, California

Project held by wholly owned subsidiary Eon Discovery Inc.; report by a Qualified Person identifies three styles of mineralization and recommends a 29-hole, 10,378-foot diamond drill program

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) ("Buscar" or the "Company") today announced the completion of an Exploration Target Geological Report on the Treasure Canyon Project (the "Project"), held 100% by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Eon Discovery Inc. ("Eon"), in the Lights Creek Mining District, Plumas County, California.

The report was prepared by Martin L. Gallon, P.Geo., CPG, a qualified person (a "Qualified Person") as that term is defined under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("S-K 1300") and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Gallon has more than 55 years of continuous professional experience in mineral exploration, mine geology, and resource evaluation across five continents. He visited the Property from November 24 to 26, 2025. Mr. Gallon is not independent of the Company; the Company's business plan identifies him as the proposed Chief Operating Officer of Eon Discovery under a projected staffing structure. He does not currently hold that or any other office with the Company, but readers should consider this prospective relationship when evaluating the technical conclusions summarized in this release.

Highlights

Exploration Target Geological Report completed on the Treasure Canyon Project, held 100% by wholly owned subsidiary Eon Discovery Inc., effective August 20, 2026.

Three distinct styles of mineralization identified: auriferous quartz veins, placer gold, and a copper soil anomaly at Sulfide Ridge.

Historical underground sampling of the Ada Vein returned strongly variable gold values: working-face samples assayed up to 2.75 oz/ton and black sulfide vein material assayed 2.75–3.25 oz/ton, while a single isolated crosscut sample containing visible wire and flake gold assayed 29.2 oz/ton — a nugget-effect result that is not indicative of average grade (historical results; not verified).

A 29-hole, 10,378-foot (approximately 3,163-meter) surface diamond drill program is recommended as the initial phase of work. The estimated cost of the program is approximately $2.48 million, which the Company will require additional financing to fund.

A Plan of Operations submitted to the U.S. Forest Service in the first quarter of 2026 remains under review, with related permits advancing in parallel; the recommended program cannot commence until all required permits are obtained.

Project Overview

The Treasure Canyon Project comprises 54 unpatented BLM lode mining claims totaling approximately 1,105 acres within the Plumas National Forest (the "Property"). The Property lies roughly 85 miles west-northwest of Reno, Nevada, in a district with a mining history dating to the California Gold Rush of the 1850s.

The Project hosts three distinct styles of mineralization:

Auriferous quartz vein systems of Mother Lode affinity, comprising the Ada, Otto, Wayne, South, and North-South veins;

Placer gold deposits along and adjacent to Lights Creek; and

A copper soil anomaly at Sulfide Ridge, with characteristics interpreted as consistent with iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) or porphyry-related mineralization.

Exploration Targets (Conceptual — Not mineral resources)

Because modern sampling of the Property has been limited, the report does not present Mineral Resources compliant with NI 43-101 or S-K 1300, and the Company has no mineral resources or mineral reserves, as those terms are defined under S-K 1300 and NI 43-101, on the Project or any other property. As a conceptual guide only, the Qualified Person estimated the following exploration targets ("Exploration Targets"), which are conceptual estimates of potential mineralization based on limited data and not compliant with S-K 1300 or NI 43-101, derived from surface traces of the vein systems, limited historical underground sampling, soil geochemistry, and assumed grades and continuity, with the vein target constrained to a nominal depth of 100 feet and the copper anomaly to 300 feet:

Target Approximate tonnage and

assumed grade (mid-point

estimates; the Qualified Person

is preparing low and high

ranges for final publication) Approximate contained metal Placer deposits ~100,000 to 130,000 tons at 0.3-

0.7 oz/ton Au ~57,900 oz gold Primary vein systems ~3.7 million tons at 0.5 oz/ton Au ~1.84 million oz gold Sulfide Ridge ~10.9 million tons at 0.41% Cu ~89.3 million lb copper

These figures are conceptual in nature. Insufficient exploration has been completed to define a mineral resource ("Mineral Resources" are estimates of mineralization that meet the technical and confidence requirements of S-K 1300 or NI 43-101), and it is uncertain whether further exploration will delineate the targets as a mineral resource. These are in-place, conceptual estimates only: they take no account of metallurgical recovery, mining or processing costs, dilution, permitting or any other modifying factor, and the contained-metal figures must not be treated as an indication of economic value. Other estimates prepared for the Company place the vein target both below and above the tabulated figure, depending on the assumptions applied to continuity and tonnage.

Historical underground sampling of the Ada Vein exploration adit returned strongly variable gold values. Working-face samples assayed up to 2.75 oz/ton gold, and associated black sulfide vein material assayed 2.75 to 3.25 oz/ton. A single isolated sample from a crosscut, taken where wire and flake gold were visible, assayed 29.2 oz/ton; this is a nugget-effect result and is not indicative of average grade. These results are historical, were not verified by the Qualified Person or the Company, and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the Property as a whole; the exploration adit has collapsed and cannot currently be re-sampled. The veins are comparable in style to those of the Alleghany District, which has historically produced more than 1.1 million ounces of gold; however, mineralization on adjacent or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Project.

Soil sampling at Sulfide Ridge defines copper as an anomaly larger than those associated with the nearby historic Engels and Superior mines, which together produced approximately 73,250 tons of copper plus gold and silver credits. Mineralization on nearby or geologically similar properties, including the Alleghany District and the Engels and Superior Mines, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Project.

Recommended Work Program

Mr. Gallon recommends an initial surface diamond drill program of 29 holes totaling 10,378 feet (approximately 3,163 meters). The program is designed to:

Test the geometry, width, and grade of the principal gold-bearing vein systems (Ada, Otto, and South veins); and

Evaluate the continuity and grade of copper mineralization at Sulfide Ridge.

Additional recommendations include limited underground development from a new portal and follow-up geophysics once initial drill results are available. The estimated cost of the recommended Phase 1 drill program is approximately $2.48 million, and the optional new portal and 150 feet of exploration tunnel are estimated at approximately $250,000. The Company does not currently have sufficient capital to complete the program and will require additional financing. There is no assurance that financing will be available on acceptable terms, or at all, and any financing may be dilutive to existing shareholders.

A Plan of Operations was submitted to the U.S. Forest Service in the first quarter of 2026 and remains under review. Related water quality, streambed alteration, and other permits are advancing in parallel. The Company cannot commence the recommended drill program until it obtains all required permits and approvals, and there is no assurance of the timing of, or that the Company will receive, such approvals.

Management Commentary

"We are very pleased to receive this Exploration Target Geological Report from Martin Gallon," said Aleksandr Dekhtyar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Buscar Company. "Treasure Canyon sits in a historically productive multi-commodity district with encouraging high-grade gold vein potential, active placer deposits, and a significant copper target at Sulfide Ridge. The recommended drill program gives us a clear, disciplined path to test these conceptual targets and determine whether Mineral Resources can be estimated in accordance with S-K 1300 and NI 43-101; there can be no assurance that drilling will result in the estimation of a mineral resource. We look forward to securing the remaining permits and commencing systematic exploration."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Martin L. Gallon, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and S-K 1300. Because the underlying sampling predates Mr. Gallon's engagement and the exploration adit has collapsed, Mr. Gallon could not independently verify the historical sample data compiled by Thomas W. Heathman; original drill records are unavailable, and the quality-assurance and quality-control protocols applied to historical sampling cannot be assessed. The Company's business plan identifies Mr. Gallon as the proposed Chief Operating Officer of Eon Discovery under a projected staffing structure; however, he currently holds no office with the Company.

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is a public company that holds and advances mineral exploration assets through its subsidiaries. The Company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Eon Discovery Inc., explores and advances mineral projects in the western United States, with the Treasure Canyon gold-copper project in Plumas County, California, as its flagship asset.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Aleksandr Dekhtyar

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD)

Investor and Media Contact

Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD)

9663 Santa Monica Blvd 688

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Notes

The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Targets described in this release are conceptual in nature. Insufficient exploration has been completed to define a Mineral Resource, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will confirm a mineral resource. These estimates represent exploration targets only and do not constitute mineral resources or mineral reserves as those terms are defined under National Instrument 43-101 or U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation S-K 1300. The Company's previously disclosed estimates relating to the Project — including the third-party appraisal announced in February 2022 — were not prepared in accordance with S-K 1300 or NI 43-101, are superseded by the report described in this release, and should not be relied upon.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed drill program, permitting timelines, and the potential to define mineral resources. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others: the absence of any Mineral Resources or mineral reserves on the Project; the risk that drilling does not establish grade or continuity sufficient to support the estimation of a mineral resource; the Company's need for additional financing and the absence of any assurance that financing will be available on acceptable terms, or at all; the pendency of the Plan of Operations and other required permits and approvals; limitations of the historical data set, including unavailable drill records, unassessed quality-control protocols and the collapsed exploration adit; metallurgical uncertainty; commodity price volatility; the Company's concentration in a single exploration-stage property; annual claim-maintenance requirements; and seasonal, wildfire and other operating risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Because the Company's common stock is a "penny stock," the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 are not available to the Company; the Company instead relies on the meaningful cautionary statements set out above.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of the Company's securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

SOURCE Buscar Company (CGLD)