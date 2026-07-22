Lucky Hand Mining Game LLC Completes Initial Development Phase of Telegram Mini App, Official Website, and Corporate CRM System; Enters Testing Phase and Prepares Public White Paper

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Hand Mining Game LLC, a subsidiary of Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), today announced the completion of the initial development phase for its Lucky Hand Mining gaming platform. The project includes a full-featured Telegram Mini App, the official website at luckyhandmining.com, and a proprietary corporate CRM system for centralized project management. The platform has not yet launched, and its public release remains subject to successful testing, regulatory review, and the availability of resources.

The platform is now in comprehensive closed testing, with the team simultaneously finalizing a public White Paper. This document will detail the project's concept, game mechanics, ecosystem, development roadmap, in-game economy, technological infrastructure, and long-term strategy.

Over the past several months, the development team executed the complete software lifecycle — including technical architecture, user interface and game logic, server infrastructure, database, administrative tools, website, and full system integration into a unified digital ecosystem.

Development of the Telegram Mini App

The core gaming platform was built specifically for the Telegram Mini Apps environment. Players progress from novice gold prospector to owner of a large-scale virtual mining operation through resource gathering, equipment upgrades, infrastructure development, and empire expansion.

Key implemented features include:

Modern, intuitive game interface and user experience

Telegram-based registration and authorization

Resource mining mechanics, energy system with recovery, player levels, and progression

In-game economy, equipment upgrades, quests, achievements, daily rewards, bonuses, ratings, events, and seasonal systems

PvP mechanics and reward systems

Telegram API integration, server-side backend, user database, administrative tools, analytics, data protection, and scalable infrastructure

Emphasis was placed on usability, performance, stability, and extensibility.

Official Website: luckyhandmining.com

The newly launched website serves as the primary informational and presentation hub for players, partners, shareholders, investors, and the public. It features project details, game mechanics, development updates, corporate news, and future plans, forming a key part of the unified ecosystem.

Corporate CRM System

A custom multifunctional CRM was developed as the central operations hub. It integrates administrative, technical, analytical, and security tools, enabling real-time monitoring, user management, metrics tracking, and issue resolution while supporting future scaling.

Public White Paper in Preparation

The White Paper will provide a comprehensive overview, including the project mission, gameplay, mechanics, economy, infrastructure, security, scaling model, roadmap, Web3/blockchain plans, and long-term vision. It is grounded in the platform's actual implemented architecture and functionality and will be published on official channels following internal review.

Unified Digital Ecosystem

The Telegram Mini App delivers the core player experience, the website handles public information and presentation, and the CRM manages internal operations — all interconnected for efficient data processing, control, transparency, and growth without reliance on disparate third-party tools.

Transition to Testing and Next Steps

With core development complete, the team is now focused on rigorous testing, including security, resilience, load, game logic, algorithms, resource systems, user features, integrations, and overall performance optimization. The goal is maximum stability and reliability ahead of public launch.

Following testing, the company plans a public rollout of the Telegram Mini App, White Paper publication, and ongoing expansion with new mechanics, features, seasons, social elements, Web3 integrations, and enhanced infrastructure.

No Offer of Securities or Digital Assets

Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, token, coin, digital asset, or other investment product, and no such offering is being made. Any references to Web3, blockchain, or in-game economy features describe plans that are aspirational, remain under evaluation, and have not been developed, finalized, or committed to. There can be no assurance that any such feature will be implemented.

About Lucky Hand Mining Game LLC

Lucky Hand Mining Game LLC, a subsidiary of Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), is developing a gaming ecosystem that seeks to blend Telegram Mini Apps, strategy gameplay, educational mining industry insights, digital technologies, and community tools. The platform seeks to engage users through entertainment, progression, and ecosystem growth, although there can be no assurance as to the level of user adoption or commercial success.

Official website: luckyhandmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of development, the timing and success of testing, the anticipated public launch, projected user adoption, and planned Web3, blockchain, and future feature development. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks relating to the outcome of testing, the need for and availability of financing, regulatory developments (including those applicable to digital assets and crypto-related products), competition, technology and execution risk, and the risk that the platform may not launch or achieve commercial acceptance. To the extent the company is considered a penny-stock issuer, the statutory safe harbor for forward-looking statements may not be available. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information, contact:

Aleksandr Dekhtyar

Buscar Company, CEO

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Buscar Company (CGLD)