Buscar Company Stakes 44 Additional Lode Claims, Expanding Treasure Canyon Project Land Position to Approximately 1098.71 Acres

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) ("Buscar" or the "Company") today announced that, through its wholly owned subsidiary Eon Discovery Inc., it has staked 44 additional lode mining claims covering approximately 898.71 acres contiguous to its existing holdings at the Treasure Canyon Project in Plumas County, California.

The new claims expand the Company's land position from approximately 200 acres, consisting of 10 existing BLM lode claims, to approximately 1098.71 acres. The additional claims were located to cover the interpreted strike extensions of five gold-bearing quartz vein systems — the North, Wayne, Ada, Otto, and South veins — based on the Company's field mapping and interpretation of satellite imagery. The expanded claim block covers approximately two miles (3.4 km) of the interpreted potential strike extent of these vein systems. The interpreted extensions have not been tested by drilling, and there is no certainty that mineralization extends onto the new claims.

"This staking program nearly quintuples our land position at Treasure Canyon and gives us the footprint needed to systematically explore the district," said Aleksandr Dekhtyar, Chief Executive Officer of Buscar Company. "It is a logical step as we advance toward our first drill program."

Planned Exploration

The Company is progressing permitting for a proposed 10,000-foot diamond drilling program designed to test the Ada, Otto, and South vein systems. Subject to permitting and financing, the Company also plans to drill five additional holes to test the Sulfide Ridge (Lamb's Ridge) copper-gold soil anomaly. There is no assurance that permits will be obtained, that financing will be available, or that drilling will identify economic mineralization.

Project Background and District History

Treasure Canyon lies within the Lights Creek Mining District (also known as Lights Canyon) in the Plumas National Forest. The district forms part of the Plumas Copper Belt, an approximately 40-km northwest-trending corridor of porphyry copper-gold systems in the northern Sierra Nevada. Mining in the area dates to the California Gold Rush era, and copper and iron deposits identified by the 1880s supported historical production at the nearby Engels and Superior mines. Mineralization occurring on nearby or adjacent properties, including the Engels and Superior mines and the Alleghany district to the south, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's property.

Gold-bearing quartz veins at Treasure Canyon were discovered in 1920 and were developed within the Jurassic Lights Creek Stock. Early work centered on the Ada vein, which historical records describe as more than 16 feet wide in places, with historical high-grade gold assays reported in select zones. These historical records and assay results have not been verified by a qualified person, and the Company is not treating them as current or reliable; they are referenced solely as an indication of the historical exploration and mining activity in the area. In addition to the lode systems, historical workings exploited placer gold in alluvial gravels along Lights Creek, occurring as both older cemented ("Jurassic") placers and modern river placers.

The Sulfide Ridge (Lamb's Ridge) target exhibits characteristics interpreted as consistent with iron-oxide copper-gold (IOCG) mineralization with porphyry affinities, similar in style to other deposits in the Plumas Copper Belt. Soil sampling has returned copper values of up to approximately 3,500 ppm, defining a coherent soil geochemical anomaly, and historical work conducted by Crown Mines 1963-1965 identified disseminated copper potential within a potassic alteration zone. Soil geochemical anomalies are an early-stage exploration indicator only and do not demonstrate the presence of a mineral deposit.

Qualified Person

"The staking of these additional claims is a logical next step following my review of the historical data, structural mapping, and on-site assessment. Securing the interpreted strike extensions of the key gold-bearing quartz vein systems positions the Company to systematically test the continuity, width, and potential of the mineralization, and the expanded land package provides the footprint to implement the recommended exploration program without constraint," said Martin L. Gallon, P.Geo.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Martin L. Gallon, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by S-K 1300 and NI 43-101. Mr. Gallon is a professional geologist with 55 years of practice in mineral exploration, mine geology, ore control, and resource modeling for gold, copper, nickel, platinum-group metals, and coal across five continents

Cautionary Statement Regarding Exploration-Stage Property

The Treasure Canyon Project is an early-stage exploration property. The Company has not established any mineral resources or mineral reserves on the property under any recognized reporting standard, including subpart 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K or Canadian National Instrument 43-101, and no economic analysis of the property has been completed. References to historical mining, historical assay results, historical estimates, and mineralization on nearby properties are not indicative of mineral resources, mineral reserves, or economic viability on the Company's property. Exploration is inherently uncertain, and there is no assurance that any exploration program will result in the discovery or delineation of a mineral deposit.

About Buscar Company

Buscar Company (OTC ID: CGLD) is a diversified holding company focused on natural resources, mining development, and environmentally sustainable technologies. The Company is actively advancing precious metals projects in the United States while exploring strategic opportunities in clean technologies and industrial innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs, permitting, the interpreted extensions of vein systems, and the potential of the Treasure Canyon Project. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks related to permitting, financing, title to unpatented mining claims, exploration results, commodity prices, and the Company's early stage of development, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company is not a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and investors should not assume that statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements are available to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact

Aleksandr Dekhtyar

Buscar Company

CEO

9663 Santa Monica Blvd 688

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

[email protected]

SOURCE Buscar Company (CGLD)