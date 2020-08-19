Buscar Company Publishes Podcast Covering Updated Mining Activities

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company, Inc. (CGLD) announced today that the company has published the audio of its newest Podcast, the fourth in a series of four to date.

President Thomas Heathman and his team arrived at the mining site on Saturday, August 15th. The initial assessment has been favorable. This new Podcast covers Mr. Heathman's initial review of the mine and upcoming meetings with the Forest Service. The Podcast can be accessed at https://www.buscarcompany.com/podcast.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Please refer to our Forum at https://www.buscarcompany.com/forum and the Company's Twitter page https://twitter.com/BuscarCompany for additional information and updates.

Contact:

+1-(661)-418-7842

[email protected]

SOURCE Buscar Company, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.buscarcompany.com

