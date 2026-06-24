Lucky Hand Mining Game LLC, Subsidiary of Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), Launches Telegram Mini App and Unveils Long-Term Strategy for Gold Rush-Inspired Gaming Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Hand Mining Game LLC, a subsidiary of Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD), today announced the official launch of its game as a Telegram Mini App. The release represents the first phase of a major gaming ecosystem inspired by the California Gold Rush and the historical development of the U.S. gold mining industry.

The Lucky Hand Mining project is an interactive gaming platform that allows players to advance from novice prospector to owner of a major international mining company. Through engaging gameplay, participants experience the full spectrum of modern mining operations — including geological exploration, mineral extraction, raw material processing, infrastructure development, logistics, corporate management, and international resource trading.

Beyond entertainment, the project incorporates meaningful educational elements that provide players with a clearer understanding of today's mining industry and natural resource economies.

Telegram was selected as the initial platform due to the rapid expansion of its Mini Apps ecosystem and its vast global user base. The company views Telegram as an ideal foundation for building a worldwide community and onboarding millions of players into the Lucky Hand Mining ecosystem.

According to the development roadmap, the first two seasons will be hosted entirely within the Telegram Mini App. During each season, players will grow their mining enterprises, participate in events and competitions, and refine personalized strategies. At the end of each season, rewards will be distributed to qualifying participants via the TON blockchain, a core component of the Telegram ecosystem.

Following the conclusion of Season Two, the project will advance to its next major phase. Season Three will introduce a full-scale, next-generation Web3 strategy experience in which players manage virtual mining companies, explore and develop new territories, compete for resources, forge economic alliances, and help shape a dynamic digital world that combines deep strategy, economic simulation, and modern blockchain technology.

"Launching the Telegram Mini App is a foundational step toward building a lasting international gaming ecosystem capable of uniting millions of players who are passionate about strategic gameplay, economic modeling, digital assets, and Web3 technologies," said Alexander Dekhtyar, Chairman and CEO of Buscar Company. "We are excited to blend entertainment with real educational value about the mining sector while laying the groundwork for a sophisticated Web3 future on TON and beyond."

Lucky Hand Mining Game LLC sees the Telegram Mini App launch as the cornerstone of a long-term, multi-million-player ecosystem at the intersection of gaming, education, and blockchain innovation.

About Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD)

Buscar Company is a diversified holding company focused on natural resources, sustainable technologies, and strategic growth opportunities. Its portfolio includes gold exploration and mining assets through EON Discovery, Inc., as well as interests in eco-friendly materials and other high-potential sectors. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Buscar Company is led by Chairman and CEO Alexander Dekhtyar. Through its subsidiary Lucky Hand Mining Game LLC, the company is expanding into innovative play-to-earn and Web3 gaming experiences inspired by America's mining heritage.

For more information about Lucky Hand Mining, visit www.luckyhandmining.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These forward-looking statements relate to the company's future plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions and are not historical facts. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Buscar Company

Aleksandr Dekhtyar, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (833) 539-4777

SOURCE Buscar Company (CGLD)