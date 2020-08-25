Buscar Company Takes Shareholder Transparency to The Next Level

DENVER, Co., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buscar Company (CGLD) announced today that the company has published a video of their first week at the mining site in Plumas County, California. They have also completed a Podcast conducted by the President of Buscar that will be uploaded to the company website this week.

CEO Alex Dekhtyar stated, "These first 11 weeks have been a flurry of activity, but we've accomplished each of our objectives, effectively, on time and have communicated each accomplishment with total transparency. For instance, we committed to the Acquisition and got it done, we committed to Current Status and we achieved that on August 5th, we cut the Authorized Share Count in half, we kept the float low and static at 3.2M shares as we said we would, we even locked in all new shares issued to officers and directors for 2 years and committed to no reverse split. We filed our Plan of Operations and committed to having our advance team on site by August 15th and we accomplished that as well."

With regard to transparency, Buscar Company has set the bar extremely high. In addition to press releases on a frequent basis, (this is the 11th in 11 weeks), the company has also set up a company forum at their website where anyone can interact directly with the company. Today's Podcast is the 5th in the series to date and Monday's video is the first of many to come as the company plans to provide video updates weekly from the Treasure Canyon site.

Mr. Dekhtyar finished up with, "Our very first commitment to you was transparency and each step of the way, we hope that we have set the standard than you can and will begin to trust over the long term. Whether it's PRs, Forum Posts, Videos or Podcasts, two things you can be sure of with our team. (1) Follow through on every commitment or objective we make and (2) Full transparency at every step along the way. A little unorthodox, yes, but we want you to be part of this journey with us and that's why we have set the bar so high for ourselves. Thanks to each of you for your support thus far and we'll speak with you again soon."

The latest Podcast can be accessed at: https://www.buscarcompany.com/podcast

Our videos can be found at: https://www.buscarcompany.com/videos

