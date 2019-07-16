Busch Beer Unveils Hidden 'Pop Up Schop'

Taking place for one-day-only on July 20, the location of Busch Pop Up Schop will be revealed via the Busch Twitter account (@BuschBeer) in the week leading up to the opening. Those who decipher the clues will be handsomely rewarded with prizes from Busch, including the ultimate gift for any Busch fan – beer for life!

"We wanted to take the concept of the traditional pop up shop and flip it on its head in a very Busch way," says Daniel Blake, Senior Director at Anheuser-Busch. "Busch has the best fans out there who are always up for a little challenge, so we know they'll be out in the forest finding our hidden 'Schop'. The chance win beer for life also doesn't hurt!"

As part of its ongoing partnership with the NFF, Busch has also pledged to plant 100 trees in a national forest for every visitor who arrives at the Schop. The pledge is part of the Anheuser-Busch family of brands' continued commitment to creating a Better World, and will help the NFF move towards its goal of planting 50 million new trees in America's forests by 2023.

Hidden in a National Forest somewhere in the continental U.S., Busch will begin releasing clues on Twitter July 16, slowly revealing the Schop's location leading up to the final reveal on July 19. Hosted by the Busch Guy himself, there will be no price tags on any items in the Schop, and all visitors will have the chance to win a series of prizes, including America the Beautiful passes to our great National Parks, a cabin getaway for four, Busch branded coolers koozies, flannels, and much more.

The Busch Pop Up Schop will be open on July 20th only, from 10am to 5pm in its local time zone. Everyone who comes to the Schop will submit an entry form upon arrival and automatically be entered via raffle for a chance to win prizes. Items for giveaway will be available while supplies last.

The campaign launched with a video featuring Busch Guy announcing the contest. You can see the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ks3Zzc_8XvU&feature=youtu.be

