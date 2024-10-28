Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream Voted #1 Best Theme Park Halloween Event by USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream reigns supreme for fans of fear, earning the parks the #1 spot on USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Award list for Best Theme Park Halloween Event. Howl-O-Scream events in Tampa Bay and Williamsburg boast menacing scare zones, terrifying haunted houses, signature shows and more horrifying fun throughout both Busch Gardens parks. Howl-O-Scream takes place on select dates throughout spooky season.

"There's no other Halloween event like Howl-O-Scream, where our guests can immerse themselves in a truly fun Halloween experience," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive of United Parks & Resorts, parent company of Busch Gardens. "This year, our Busch Gardens parks are celebrating 25 years of fear by unleashing more exciting frights, inviting guests on an adrenaline-fueled journey. From eerie entertainment, hair-raising shows and a variety of delectably daring food and drink options, there's something exciting for all our guests to enjoy."

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Howl-O-Scream will awaken guests' innermost fears and make them scream to the extreme at this parkwide experience. This year's event features five haunted houses, including the NEW Shadows of Wonderland and the enhanced Witch of the Woods, five NEW scare zones and NEW and reimagined interactive sinister shows designed to make guests jump out of their seats. Plus, those who dare can embark on Busch Gardens' pulse-pounding thrill rides at night.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Howl-O-Scream, Virginia's premier Halloween event, takes screams to the extreme with new, startling scares throughout the park, leaving no tale of terror left unturned. This year's event features menacing scares and more screams than ever before. Guests' fate awaits with five haunted houses, six terror-tories™ and four sinister shows, complete with six BOOze bars and bites to fuel the fear and tackle the night's frights. Beyond the haunts, guests can take their horror to new heights with nighttime rides on world-class coasters, including the all-new Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On.

Final Frenzy Sale on Howl-O-Scream Tickets

Guests can save up to 60% off tickets for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Howl-O-Scream event during the Final Frenzy Sale happening now and for a limited time. Howl-O-Scream is included with park admission at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Visit Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for tickets and details, and don't miss out on the last chance to check out one of the best Halloween events in the country.

