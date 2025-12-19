Busch Gardens Parks Shine Bright with Millions of Lights, New Holiday Entertainment, and Unbeatable Seasonal Savings

Christmas Town now underway at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg; Holiday Sale offers major savings on Tickets, Fun Cards & Memberships

TAMPA, Fla. and WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens parks in Tampa Bay and Williamsburg are lighting up the holidays with immersive seasonal experiences, dazzling new entertainment, millions of twinkling lights, festive food and drinks, and cherished holiday traditions, plus the year's best savings during the limited-time Holiday Sale.

From the first-ever holiday drone spectacular in Tampa to brand-new shows and 10+ million lights in Williamsburg, each park offers families a one-of-a-kind way to celebrate the magic of Christmas Town.

"Christmas Town is one of the most anticipated seasons of the year for our guests," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts. "With new shows, returning favorites, dazzling light displays, and great value through our Holiday Sale, this is the perfect moment for families to experience Busch Gardens during its most festive celebration."

Holiday Highlights Across Busch Gardens Parks

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: New Experiences Light Up Christmas Town

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is elevating its holiday celebration through January 5 with exciting new offerings and enhanced guest favorites:

All-New Holiday Skies Spectacular — the park's first-ever holiday drone show featuring hundreds of synchronized drones, high-resolution imagery, and a festive musical score lighting up the night sky

— the park's first-ever holiday drone show featuring hundreds of synchronized drones, high-resolution imagery, and a festive musical score lighting up the night sky Holiday Magic — the refreshed illusion-and-holiday production at Stanleyville Theater, filled with surprises and seasonal warmth

— the refreshed illusion-and-holiday production at Stanleyville Theater, filled with surprises and seasonal warmth Christmas on Ice — significant new enhancements to the long-running Moroccan Palace ice show

— significant new enhancements to the long-running Moroccan Palace ice show 12 Gifts of Cheer — weekly in-park deals, festive perks, and limited-time surprises through December 28

— weekly in-park deals, festive perks, and limited-time surprises through December 28 Millions of lights, festive treats, character moments, photo ops, and seasonal entertainment throughout the park

Flexible membership offers and limited-time Holiday Sale savings for the best value of the year

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: One of the Nation's Largest Light Displays Returns

Busch Gardens Williamsburg's iconic Christmas Town — one of North America's largest holiday light events — is shining nightly through January 4 with:

Christmas Town LIVE! A Holiday Special — an all-new 1960s-themed holiday show debuting in Das Festhaus

— an all-new 1960s-themed holiday show debuting in Das Festhaus Fan-favorite entertainment including:

Gloria! — a powerful blend of contemporary and traditional Christmas music

— a powerful blend of contemporary and traditional Christmas music

'Twas That Night! — the celebrated ice-skating reimagining of The Night Before Christmas

— the celebrated ice-skating reimagining of 25+ attractions , including the all-new Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge , plus Christmas Town Express

, including the all-new , plus Christmas Town Express Santa's Fireside Feast — a cozy dining experience with stories from Santa himself

— a cozy dining experience with stories from Santa himself 10+ million lights, immersive European Christmas theming, festive food & drink, and holiday characters throughout the park

Holiday Sale: Limited-Time Savings

For a limited time, guests can enjoy major savings across Busch Gardens parks:

Single-Day Tickets — savings up to 55%

— savings up to 55% Fun Cards — Pay for a Day, Visit Through 2026 (park-specific terms)

— Pay for a Day, Visit Through 2026 (park-specific terms) Annual Memberships — savings up to 40 % , including benefits such as:

— savings up to 40 , including benefits such as: Free guest tickets



Free parking



Food, beverage & merchandise discounts



Exclusive Member events, rewards & Busch Bucks



First-to-ride access for new attractions in 2026

Offers vary by park. Blockout dates and limited quantities may apply.

Plan Your Visit

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: www.ChristmasTown.com

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: www.BuschGardens.com/Williamsburg

Media Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

