BUSCH GARDENS TAMPA BAY OPENS WORLD-CLASS LION & HYENA RIDGE AS PART OF $200 MILLION PARK TRANSFORMATION

Massive New 38,000-Square-Foot Habitat Opens to Rave Reviews as it Showcases Majestic Lions and Spotted Hyenas Through Immersive Viewing Areas, Interactive Elements and Innovative Animal-Care Features

TAMPA, Fla., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay officially opened the all-new Lion & Hyena Ridge on Saturday, July 25. As part of a $200 million planned five-year investment, the habitat is one of the world's most immersive animal habitats and the newest addition to the park's award-winning zoological collection. The opening of Lion & Hyena Ridge anchors Busch Gardens' ongoing transformation, with additional new attractions, park enhancements and more planned for the future.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay officially opened the all-new Lion & Hyena Ridge, featuring five majestic lions and two playful hyenas. At 38,000 square feet, Lion & Hyena Ridge transports guests to the heart of Africa with immersive viewing areas and naturalistic environments, while supporting the physical, social and mental well-being of the two of Africa’s most iconic species.

Featuring America's largest coalition of lions in an Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) accredited facility and a pair of playful hyenas, the highly anticipated habitat inspires conservation and curiosity for visitors of all ages. At 38,000 square feet, Lion & Hyena Ridge transports guests to the heart of Africa with immersive viewing areas and naturalistic environments, while supporting the physical, social and mental well-being of the two of Africa's most iconic species.

"This immersive experience brings guests face to face with these incredible animals while showcasing our continued commitment to exceptional animal care and creating unforgettable experiences for our guests," said Jon Vigue, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "Opening Lion & Hyena Ridge marks an exciting new chapter for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay as part of our $200 million enhancement plan and delivers an extraordinary new reason to visit this summer and beyond."

DESIGNED FOR IMMERSION, EXPLORATION AND ANIMAL WELL-BEING

Designed to deliver an immersive safari-style experience, Lion & Hyena Ridge features expansive, 270-degree glass viewing areas that offer guests remarkable face-to-face perspectives of the animals. Guests can also explore interactive cave spaces and cross overhead bridges, creating unique vantage points throughout the expansive habitat.

The habitat includes climbing structures, water elements and specially designed heated and cooled rocks, providing the lions and hyenas with opportunities to play, explore and choose comfortable areas throughout the day. The animals can also rotate between different areas of the habitat, offering enrichment and variety while allowing guests to experience both species.

Because lions and hyenas are natural rivals in the wild, the animals do not occupy the same habitat areas at the same time. This carefully designed approach supports the animals' well-being while providing a dynamic and engaging experience for guests.

"Lion & Hyena Ridge was designed to create a very immersive and interactive experience for the animals," said Andrew Schaffer, Vice President of Design and Engineering at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "Lions and hyenas are both incredible predatory animals and getting to see them up close and personal is an amazing experience for our guests."

Naturalistic rock formations, cascading water elements, varied terrain and multiple viewing opportunities create an environment that encourages exploration and offers guests a deeper connection to the animals.

A $200 MILLION INVESTMENT IN THE FUTURE OF BUSCH GARDENS

The opening of Lion & Hyena Ridge is part of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's broader $200 million enhancement plan, a transformational investment that is bringing new world-class attractions, animal habitats and guest experience improvements to the park.

The investment is designed to create more ways for guests to connect with animals, experience innovative attractions and enjoy enhanced spaces throughout Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

PLAY ALL YEAR WITH A BUSCH GARDENS ANNUAL PASS

The best way to experience Lion and Hyena Ridge is with a Busch Gardens Annual Pass. Annual Pass Members enjoy unlimited visits, access to seasonal events and exclusive in-park discounts and benefits all year long.

Annual Passes start at $13/month, making now the perfect time to join and be among the very first to experience this incredible new addition to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the opportunity to watch these young lions mature and grow.

For more information and to purchase an Annual Pass, visit BuschGardensTampa. Follow along on social media for the latest announcements and event details: @BuschGardens.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's plans to invest, the anticipated timing, scope and benefits of those investments, and related development plans. Actual expenditures, timing, project scope and results may differ materially due to factors including changes in business or economic conditions, construction and material costs, supply-chain constraints, permitting and regulatory requirements, design changes and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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SOURCE Busch Gardens Parks