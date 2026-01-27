Busch Gardens Unveils a Thrilling Live Music Series for 2026, Featuring the Strongest Lineup in Series History with Over 25 Concerts

The largest lineup ever brings high-energy performances and crowd-pleasing artists to both Busch Gardens parks from spring through summer, included with park admission

TAMPA, Fla. and WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens returns in 2026 with an expanded, dual-park live music series featuring more than 25 full-length performances across both parks. With concerts included with all forms of park admission, an Annual Pass or Membership offers guests the most flexible way to access the full 2026 concert lineup all season long.

Anchored by the revamped Food, Wine & Garden Festival in Tampa Bay, and the fan-favorite Food & Wine Festival in Williamsburg, the 2026 lineup is the strongest in series history and features high-energy genres, including pop, hip-hop, rock and country. The acts include Flo Rida, Taking Back Sunday, Walker Hayes, Kansas, Chris Tomlin, Skillet, Dylan Scott, Nick Carter, and the Pop 2000 Tour featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO.

Guests can expect:

Full-length live concerts, included with all forms of park admission

Live music paired with a full-day park experience including seasonal food festivals, attractions, and animal encounters

Premium seating upgrade options

The flexibility to attend multiple concerts throughout the season with an Annual Pass or Membership

Limited-time ticket and pass offers available by location

"Our concert series has evolved into something our guests look forward to year after year," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of United Parks & Resorts. "The 2026 lineup spans across multiple genres and decades, giving visitors yet another reason to experience one of our Busch Gardens parks this spring."

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

The concert lineup spans two signature spring events at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay:

The revamped Food, Wine & Garden Festival pairs culinary offerings with live entertainment. Country singer Walker Hayes kicks off the festival on March 7, with concerts continuing every weekend of the event. The full lineup includes:

Food, Wine & Garden Festival

March 7 | Walker Hayes

March 8 | Puddle of Mudd

March 14 | P.O.D.

March 15 | Grupo Mania

March 21 | Skillet

March 22 | Robin Thicke

March 27 | Warren G

March 28 | Dylan Scott

March 29 | Kansas

April 4 | Nick Carter

April 10 | The Band Perry

April 11 | El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

April 12 | Smash Mouth

April 18 | Flo Rida

April 19 | Air Supply

April 24 | Bowling for Soup

April 25 | Surprise Artist to Be Announced Soon

May 2 | Bow Wow & Ying Yang Twins

May 3 | Taking Back Sunday

May 9 | Pop 2000 featuring Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC) , and O-Town , Ryan Cabrera , and LFO





May 16 | Chris Tomlin + Brandon Heath

May 17 | Danny Gokey + Surprise Artist to Be Announced Soon

Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Busch Gardens Williamsburg heats up in 2026 with the start of its live concert series during the fan-favorite Food & Wine Festival. Beginning in May, the park will feature chart-topping musicians across multiple genres, including pop, hip-hop, and rock. The full concert lineup includes:

Flo Rida – Saturday, May 2

– Saturday, May 2 Pop 2000 featuring Chris Kirkpatrick ( *NSYNC) , and O-Town , Ryan Cabrera , and LFO – Saturday, May 16

featuring ( , and , , and – Saturday, May 16 Hoobastank – Saturday, May 30

– Saturday, May 30 Skillet – Saturday, June 13

Best Way to Experience Concerts at Busch Gardens

The Busch Gardens Annual Pass and Memberships programs are designed to give guests flexibility with four tiers, each one allowing guests to choose the benefits that best fit their lifestyle. Annual Passes and Memberships start at $13.75 per month with no down payment and 0% APR.

From unlimited visits and seasonal event access to exclusive freebies and savings, Pass Members can expect:

FREE guest tickets to share the fun with friends and family

guest tickets to share the fun with friends and family FREE parking and discounts on food, beverage, and merchandise (select tiers)

parking and discounts on food, beverage, and merchandise (select tiers) FREE Busch Bucks to spend in park

Busch Bucks to spend in park Be among the first to experience new attractions

Discounts on one-of-a-kind animal encounters, VIP Tours, and Youth Summer Camps

About Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens® is a premier family destination offering world-class coasters, immersive animal habitats, award-winning seasonal festivals, and year-round entertainment. With parks in Williamsburg, Virginia, and Tampa Bay, Florida, Busch Gardens is known for its blend of thrilling rides, enriching animal encounters, and unforgettable live entertainment. Both parks are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and Humane Certified by American Humane, reflecting the company's commitment to animal welfare and conservation. Busch Gardens is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit BuschGardens.com.

