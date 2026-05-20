BUSCH GARDENS TURNS UP THE HEAT THIS SUMMER WITH ALL-NEW ENTERTAINMENT, DRONE SHOWS, THRILLING EXPERIENCES, AND FREE BEER*

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg Kick Off Summer with Incredible Family Fun and the Best Deals of the Season During the Memorial Day Sale Happening Now!

TAMPA, Fla. and WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is bigger and more thrilling than ever at Busch Gardens parks. Both Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg today unveiled their exciting summer lineups packed with immersive entertainment, electrifying drone shows, world-class thrills, seasonal festivals, complimentary beer and unforgettable family fun.

Guests can also take advantage of limited-time Memorial Day Sale offers with savings of up to 55% on tickets, Fun Cards, Annual Passes and Memberships.

New drone shows debut at Busch Gardens parks in Tampa Bay and Williamsburg this summer.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Summer Nights Bigger Than Ever

Summer Nights returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay nightly from May 22 – Aug. 9 with extended park hours, thrilling nighttime rides and all-new entertainment experiences.

Highlights include:

All-New Wild Skies Drone Show & Fireworks Spectacular featuring 400 synchronized drones and fireworks during two all-new nighttime spectaculars Fridays – Sundays throughout the summer.





Wild Skies Drone Show & Fireworks Spectacular featuring 400 synchronized drones and fireworks during two all-new nighttime spectaculars Fridays – Sundays throughout the summer. All-New Lion and Hyena Ridge, the park's largest and most immersive animal habitat in more than a decade, features five young male lions and a pair of hyenas with expansive 270-degree viewing areas, water features and elevated rocky lookouts.





Lion and Hyena Ridge, the park's largest and most immersive animal habitat in more than a decade, features five young male lions and a pair of hyenas with expansive 270-degree viewing areas, water features and elevated rocky lookouts. All-New Beach Bash show filled with retro high energy in Gwazi Plaza and the return of the energetic Boom Box Dance Party in Stanleyville.





Beach Bash show filled with retro high energy in Gwazi Plaza and the return of the energetic Boom Box Dance Party in Stanleyville. Returning fan-favorite indoor shows to beat the heat including Cirque Electric, Animal Tales, Icons and Rhythm of Nature.





The return of Free Beer* for guests 21+ at the Serengeti Overlook restaurant from May 22 – Aug. 9.

From May 22 – July 5, America's 250th Celebration at Busch Gardens offers all-American excitement throughout the park; including special military appreciation offerings, patriotic merchandise and festive summer treats. To cap it off, a dazzling patriotic-themed drone show will captivate audiences.

Military Appreciation Weekend takes place on Memorial Day Weekend, May 22 – 25 featuring patriotic entertainment, a Field of Flags display, military recognition experiences and special offers for active-duty service members and veterans.

Pass Members will also enjoy an exclusive Pass Member Appreciation Weekend May 30 – 31 with early ride time, special events, animal encounters and exclusive perks.

Guests can continue the summer celebration during Bier Fest Brews & BBQ, weekends from July 24 – Aug. 30, featuring seasonal brews, beer-inspired BBQ dishes and live entertainment.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Summer at the World's Most Beautiful Theme Park

Busch Gardens Williamsburg, the world's most beautiful theme park, continues its popular Food & Wine Festival Thursdays to Sundays through June 21, plus Memorial Day, featuring more than 135 international flavors and headlining concerts from artists including Hoobastank and Skillet.

Later in June, the park debuts an immersive summer lineup with the return of Summer of Wonder beginning June 26 – July 30, alongside new thrills, award-winning shows and nighttime entertainment.

Highlights include:

All-New Verbolten: Forbidden Turn features an exciting new storyline, immersive effects and thrilling surprises aboard the Mid-Atlantic's first drop-track roller coaster, opening May 30.





Verbolten: Forbidden Turn features an exciting new storyline, immersive effects and thrilling surprises aboard the Mid-Atlantic's first drop-track roller coaster, opening May 30. All-New electrifying drone show celebrates the uniqueness and beauty of Busch Gardens.





electrifying drone show celebrates the uniqueness and beauty of Busch Gardens. All-New Across the Pond: Legends of the UK, a dynamic show featuring legendary sounds from British icons like The Beatles, Elton John and Queen.





Across the Pond: Legends of the UK, a dynamic show featuring legendary sounds from British icons like The Beatles, Elton John and Queen. All-New Kinetix: The Next Generation offers a unique live experience combining powerhouse vocalists and a world-class roster of acrobats, aerialists and more.





Kinetix: The Next Generation offers a unique live experience combining powerhouse vocalists and a world-class roster of acrobats, aerialists and more. The return of Free Beer* offerings for Members, Annual Pass Holders and Military Pass Holders from June 22 – July 30.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg will also honor America's 250th Celebration from June 29 – July 5 with patriotic entertainment, specialty food and beverage offerings, fireworks on July 4 and Military Appreciation Week festivities recognizing those who serve and have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Bier Fest Brews & BBQ returns weekends from July 31 – Sept. 7 with seasonal brews, new beer-inspired culinary creations and festive entertainment.

The Best Way to Experience Summer

Annual Passes and Memberships offer the best value for guests looking to experience all the summer excitement with unlimited visits, free parking, exclusive discounts, special rewards and access to seasonal events throughout the year.

For more information and the latest summer offers, visit: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Follow along on social media for the latest summer announcements and event details: @BuschGardens and @BuschGardensVA.

*Beer offerings and promotional details vary by park and are subject to change.

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit

BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

About Busch Gardens Williamsburg

Recognized by the National Amusement Park Historical Association as the Most Beautiful Park for 35 consecutive years, Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is a European-themed adventure park combining 17th-century charm with 21st-century thrills, featuring more than 50 rides and attractions, world-class coasters, and year-round events. Busch Gardens is a part of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS). Learn more at UnitedParks.com.

Media Contact:

Busch Gardens Tampa: [email protected]

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: [email protected]

SOURCE Busch Gardens Parks