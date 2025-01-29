Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reveals New Details for Wild Oasis, Including New Animals, New Interactive Attractions and New Ride

Guests who purchase an Annual Pass will get exclusive, first access to explore North America's most immersive kid-friendly adventure realm before it opens to the public

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced exciting new details about Wild Oasis, including new animal species coming to the park, a new drop tower ride and new interactive climbing structures, splash pad and more. Located within the Jungala area of the park, the all-new Wild Oasis will be North America's most immersive kid-friendly adventure realm when it opens this Spring 2025, designed to ignite the imagination and engage all the senses, promising non-stop excitement for every member of the family.

Wild Oasis will transport guests into a vibrant environment inspired by the beauty and biodiversity of the rainforest. Inside the realm, Habitat Hideaway will introduce guests to all-new animals who will be joining the park's collection of over 200 animal species. Guests will have the opportunity to encounter capybaras, giant anteaters, squirrel monkeys and tropical birds. Set in a lush, natural environment, this all-new multispecies animal habitat will offer unique viewing perspectives from both ground-level and aerial viewpoints, providing visitors with an up-close experience with these fascinating animals.

Thrill-seekers can take adventure to new heights aboard the all-new Tree Top Drop, a 35-foot drop tower featuring an immersive multimedia experience. Riders will be surrounded by action-packed jungle scenes displayed on screens throughout the ride's cenote-themed environment. With a height requirement of 38 inches (with an adult) and 42 inches to ride alone, this attraction is perfect for younger thrill-seekers looking for an exciting adventure.

The adventure continues throughout Wild Oasis with a variety of exciting attractions for all ages. Explorers are invited to tackle the Canopy Climb, an expansive attraction featuring four levels of climbing structures, 200 feet of horizontal climbing trails and vertical climbs reaching 45 feet high. Younger adventurers can cool off at Enchanted Falls, an interactive splash pad and play area with fountains and spray towers. For those looking to journey further, the Rainforest Quest offers guests the opportunity to embark on a self-guided educational scavenger hunt, providing an exploration of the interconnected wonders of nature and highlighting the relationships between different species in the rainforest.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce the Wild Oasis—a vibrant, rainforest-inspired realm with amazing animal habitats, thrilling attractions, and interactive play areas that will entertain, educate and inspire our guests to cherish the wonders of the natural world," said Jeff Davis, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "Our Annual Pass Members will get exclusive first access to explore this all-new adventure realm before anyone else, including fun experiences like the Tree Top Drop ride and Habitat Hideaway exhibit."

Annual Pass Members Get Exclusive First Access to the All-New Wild Oasis!

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Annual Pass Members will be the first to explore Wild Oasis before it opens to the public in Spring 2025. Annual passes for 2025 are on sale now starting as low as $15.75 per month with no down payment. Membership includes unlimited admission, access to vibrant seasonal events and exclusive Pass Member benefits like FREE guest tickets, FREE parking and special savings on merchandise as well as food and beverage. Guests can learn more about Wild Oasis and the unbeatable benefits of being an Annual Pass Member by visiting BuschGardensTampa.com. To be the first to know about park updates, guests can follow Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and TikTok.

