Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reveals Plans for ALL-NEW Wild Oasis Realm: North America’s Most Immersive Kid-Friendly Adventure Realm Featuring Captivating Attractions, Engaging Animal Exhibits and Other Interactive Elements - Opening Spring 2025

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has unveiled its next game-changing attraction, the ALL-NEW Wild Oasis realm, which will be North America's most engaging and interactive adventure realm when it opens in Spring 2025. Located within the Jungala area of the park, the all-new Wild Oasis is designed to ignite the imagination and engage all the senses, promising non-stop excitement for every member of the family. Prepare to be captivated by the sights and sounds of the rainforest, the rush of a newly reimagined drop tower featuring state-of-the-art digital and sound effects, an interactive water-play wonderland and a multi-level climbing canopy. Plus, discover an all-new, multi-species animal habitat for up-close encounters with some of the world's most fascinating animals.

"It's been five years since guests last stepped foot in the tucked away realm of Treetop Trails in the Jungala area of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and we are thrilled to breathe new life into this corner of the park with the development of this realm," says Stewart Clark, President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "The all-new Wild Oasis truly offers something for everyone – whether you love the thrill of the ride or learning about animals, getting wet or climbing high, or just cooling off under the shade of the rainforest canopy."

Guests who want to be the first to explore the all-new Wild Oasis can purchase a 2025 Busch Gardens Annual Pass, which includes exclusive access to the attraction before it opens to the public, plus the opportunity to enjoy the best benefits ever, including free parking, free guest tickets, exciting monthly rewards, in-park discounts and exclusive experiences. For a limited time, guests who purchase a 2025 annual pass will also receive an upgrade to the next pass tier level for free.

With the launch of this engaging space, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay continues to innovate and expand its lineup of world-class attractions, solidifying its status as a premier destination for thrill-seekers and families alike. The 2025 calendar is packed with the ultimate lineup of world-class festivities and entertainment, featuring heart-pounding attractions, up-close encounters with animals, live shows and immersive experiences. Plus, guests can enjoy Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's newest coaster, Phoenix Rising, North America's tallest and longest inverted family coaster. Phoenix Rising joins guest favorite roller coasters and attractions like Serengeti Flyer and Iron Gwazi.

Guests can experience the best of Busch Gardens with a 2025 annual pass, including unbeatable benefits, unlimited visits and the opportunity to be the first to experience the all-new Wild Oasis realm before it opens to the public. Annual passes for 2025 are on sale now starting as low as $15.75 per month with no down payment. Membership includes unlimited admission, access to vibrant seasonal events and exclusive Pass Member benefits like FREE guest tickets, FREE parking and special savings on merchandise as well as food and beverage. Plus, Pass Members receive special monthly rewards throughout the year such as exclusive Pass Member merchandise, behind-the-scenes animal experiences, festival-exclusive food & beverage deals and discounts on admission to separately ticketed events like Howl-O-Scream. The Busch Gardens Annual Pass program features the bronze, silver, gold and platinum annual pass options. The platinum pass grants access to all 11 parks in the U.S. that are in the United Parks & Resorts parks portfolio, including three SeaWorld parks, two Busch Gardens parks, two Sesame Place parks and several award-winning water parks. Annual Pass Members also get exclusive discounts at Discovery Cove in Orlando. The Annual Pass program is structured in a guest-friendly way that allows visitors to choose the pass, the benefits and the parks that best fit their needs. Restrictions apply.

About Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

