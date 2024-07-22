Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Unleashes Phoenix Rising: 2024's Most Anticipated Coaster Now Open to All Thrill-Seekers

All guests can now feel the rush of the wind and the thrill of flight aboard North America's Tallest and Longest Inverted Family Coaster

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced the grand opening of Phoenix Rising, the most anticipated coaster of 2024. Now open to the public, guests can ride on the wings of the legendary phoenix aboard North America's tallest and longest inverted family coaster, only at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Phoenix Rising is the park's tenth roller coaster and the first to feature onboard audio and lighting.

"We are thrilled to officially open Phoenix Rising to our guests and pass members," said Stewart Clark, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "With a height requirement of just 42 inches, it's an adventure the whole family can enjoy together."

Aboard Phoenix Rising, riders will be immersed in an exciting, family-friendly adventure as they soar above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Serengeti Plain and navigate through thrilling twists and turns above the skies of Pantopia. Inspired by the legend of the phoenix, this suspended roller coaster offers surprises and speeds reaching 44 miles per hour. With a height requirement of just 42 inches, guests of all ages can let their imagination—and their adrenaline—soar as they feel the rush of the wind and the thrill of flight.

Enjoy Unlimited Fun with a Busch Gardens Annual Pass

The best way to enjoy Phoenix Rising is by becoming a Pass Member. For a limited time, guests can save up to 50% on Tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes during the Summer Sale. Hurry, this offer ends soon and provides the best value of the year! In addition to exclusive perks and monthly rewards, Pass Members can enjoy a vibrant array of seasonal events throughout the year for as low as $14 per month.

Guests can learn more about all the events, future announcements and the unbeatable benefits of being an Annual Pass member by visiting BuschGardensTampa.com . To be the first to know about park updates, guests can follow Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and TikTok .

About Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay is the ultimate family adventure, offering 300 acres of fascinating attractions based on exotic explorations around the world. Busch Gardens is a unique blend of thrilling rides, an AZA accredited zoo with over 16,000 animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal 8events all year providing unrivaled experiences for guests of every age. For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com. Busch Gardens is owned by United Parks & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: PRKS), a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world.

