BUSCH GARDENS TO BRING "ANACONDA" TO HOWL-O-SCREAM THIS FALL

Guests Can Buy Now and Save During a Limited-Time Sale to Experience the All-New Haunted Houses Inspired by Sony Pictures' "Anaconda" at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Williamsburg

TAMPA, Fla. and WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens crosses into dangerous territory with the introduction of two all-new haunted houses inspired by the Sony Pictures movie, Anaconda. The addition marks the first time the film is being licensed by Sony Pictures to be integrated into a Halloween event. While some stories stay on the screen, these slithering haunts pull guests inside.

At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests will experience Anaconda: Fear Has No Escape, starting Sept. 11. At Busch Gardens Williamsburg, visitors will encounter Anaconda: Dead on Arrival, starting Sept. 11.

Set in the world of Anaconda, guests are sent deep into the Amazon to search for a missing film crew, quickly turning into a fight for survival. At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests will experience Anaconda: Fear Has No Escape and at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, visitors will encounter Anaconda: Dead on Arrival. The haunted attractions offer two unique tales while honoring the legend of an iconic film. The all-new Anaconda inspired houses will premiere on September 11 at both Howl-O-Scream Tampa Bay and Williamsburg.

"Our fans are always looking for new and immersive scares and bringing Anaconda to our Howl-O-Scream event elevates the experience at both Busch Gardens parks," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. "The addition of Anaconda, combined with all-new haunts and entertainment will solidify Howl-O-Scream's spot as one of the nation's top Halloween events."

The award-winning Howl-O-Scream takes screams to the extreme with haunted houses, immersive scare zones, sinister shows and nighttime rides on record-breaking coasters.

For event dates, tickets, and promotions, guests can visit BuschGardens.com.

About Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens® is a premier family destination offering world-class coasters, immersive animal habitats, award-winning seasonal festivals, and year-round entertainment. With parks in Williamsburg, Virginia, and Tampa Bay, Florida, Busch Gardens is known for its blend of thrilling rides, enriching animal encounters, and unforgettable live entertainment. Both parks are accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and Humane Certified by American Humane, reflecting the company's commitment to animal welfare and conservation. Busch Gardens is part of the United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit BuschGardens.com.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services, and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics.

Media Contacts:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: [email protected]

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: [email protected]

SOURCE Busch Gardens Parks