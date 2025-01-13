Busch Gardens Unveils 2025 Line-Up of New, Immersive Ride and Realm Coming this Spring

Become a 2025 Pass Member and be the first to experience the new attractions before they

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens is thrilled to announce its exciting line-up of all-new rides and realms opening in Spring 2025. Guests to the award-winning Busch Gardens parks in Tampa Bay and Williamsburg can look forward to thrilling and immersive experiences the whole family can enjoy. New attractions include North America's longest inverted family coaster, Return of the Wolf at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, and the all-new Wild Oasis at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay – North America's most immersive and interactive adventure realm. The best way to experience the new attractions is with a Busch Gardens 2025 Annual Pass or Membership on sale now. Members will be the first to experience the new attractions and experiences before they open to the public.

"We can't wait for our guests to experience all we have in store for them in 2025, especially our exciting all-new attraction and immersive realm," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. "These family-friendly attractions and experiences give everyone more ways to enjoy our parks and make lifelong memories together."

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reveals All-New Wild Oasis Realm: North America's Most Immersive Kid-Friendly Adventure Realm

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has unveiled its next game-changing attraction, the all-new Wild Oasis realm, which will be North America's most engaging and interactive adventure realm when it opens in Spring 2025. Located within the Jungala area of the park, the all-new Wild Oasis is designed to ignite the imagination and engage all the senses, promising non-stop excitement for every member of the family. Prepare to be captivated by the sights and sounds of the rainforest, the rush of a newly reimagined drop tower featuring state-of-the-art digital and sound effects, an interactive water-play wonderland and a multi-level climbing canopy. Plus, discover an all-new, multi-species animal habitat for up-close encounters with some of the world's most fascinating animals.

Return of the Wolf: North America's Longest Inverted Family Coaster Unleashes Chaos at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

The howl of nostalgia echoes through the woods of Busch Gardens Williamsburg as the park unveils its most immersive family attraction yet – The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge. Inspired by The Big Bad Wolf, an iconic roller coaster that thrilled generations of park guests from 1984 to 2009, this all-new family inverted coaster delivers a modern twist on a timeless tale.

Set in a bustling Bavarian village preparing for the legendary Festival of the Silent Bells, the festive atmosphere quickly turns to mayhem as glowing red eyes and bone-chilling howls signal the return of a terrifying creature. Riders will embody the wolf itself, dashing through the German countryside across more than 2,500 feet of track at speeds up to 40 miles per hour.

For decades, The Big Bad Wolf was a beloved part of Busch Gardens Williamsburg, known for its daring swoops through quaint villages and over the Rhine River. The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge captures that same spirit of adventure, bringing its story to a new generation of thrill-seekers. Featuring a family-friendly design, this ride is accessible for kids as small as 42 inches with a supervising companion and 48 inches on their own. Whether reliving cherished childhood memories or experiencing the magic for the first time, this is a journey for everyone.

