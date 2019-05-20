Busch Is Ringing Wedding Bells This Summer

As of today, beloved Busch spokesperson, Busch Guy, has been officially ordained, and one lucky couple will have the opportunity for him to officiate their wedding this summer.

In addition to Busch Guy as the master of ceremonies, the couple will receive a $25,000 wedding gift from Busch. With that gift, which is the average cost of a wedding in America1, Busch is encouraging this couple to celebrate the things in life that really matter.

"We know Busch is beloved by our fans, but being featured in wedding photos and invited to the weddings themselves is an entirely other level," says Daniel Blake, Senior Marketing Director, Anheuser-Busch. "This new campaign is coming straight from the asks of our devoted community, and we can't wait to see Busch Guy bring together one happy couple this summer."

Couples-to-be in all 50 states are eligible to enter. Simply post on to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram why you want to get married by Busch Guy using #BuschWeddings and #Contest. Entries are open from May 20 to May 31, 2019.

Visit https://www.busch.com/wedding-contest.html and follow the online instructions complete and submit an entry.

Busch has also created a Pinterest page specifically for the new campaign—Pinterest.com/OfficialBuschBeer. As the social platform for everything weddings, Busch will be pinning photos to its page throughout the summer, and fans can head to the page to enter the contest throughout the entry window.

The campaign launched with a video featuring Busch Guy announcing the contest. You can see the full video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErfNRceQZ2c&feature=youtu.be

SUBMISSION PERIOD:

The Contest Submission Period begins at 12:00:00 a.m. EDT on May 20, 2019 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT on May 31, 2019.

Five Ways to Enter:

Facebook: Tell us why Busch beer should sponsor your wedding and include the hashtags #BuschWeddings and #Contest. You must be a registered user of Facebook and follow Busch beer on Facebook. Instagram: Tell us why Busch beer should sponsor your wedding and include the hashtags #BuschWeddings and #Contest. You must be a registered user of Instagram and follow Busch beer on Instagram. Twitter: Tell us why Busch beer should sponsor your wedding and include the hashtags #BuschWeddings and #Contest. You must be a registered user of Twitter and follow @buschbeer on Twitter. Pinterest: Look for Sponsor's Contest post and follow the instructions to compete and submit an entry. Internet: Visit https://www.busch.com/wedding-contest.html and follow the online instructions complete and submit an entry.

BUSCH WEDDING:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US residents 21+. Wedding date must be between July 1, 2019 and August 31, 2019. See Official Rules for entry, prizes and details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited. For more info visit: https://www.busch.com/wedding-contest.html

PRIVACY POLICY:

Please see the privacy policy located at https://www.anheuser-busch.com/privacy-policy.html for details of Sponsor's policy regarding the use of personal information collected in connection with this Contest.

1 The Wedding Report: Average Cost of a Wedding 2018

SOURCE Busch Beer