Busche Performance Group Announces Appointment of New CEO

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipston Equity Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Busche Performance Group and Busche Aluminum Technologies is pleased to announce that it has selected Joseph Perkins as its new Chief Executive Officer. On the heels of a substantial equity infusion, which materially strengthened the Company's balance sheet and bolstered its working capital position, the Board unanimously agreed to the appointment of Perkins, who will round out the executive management team. Perkins' vision overlays perfectly with the Board's vision of continuing to build the Busche organization into a strategically-relevant, supplier-of-choice for the OEM's—prioritizing a partnership with its customers that they can rely on through the ever-changing manufacturing, retail and economic cycles.

Nick Busche, Founder, will remain as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, focused on ensuring the Company continues to provide best-in-class services to its customers, as it prepares to execute on several new product launches on some of the best-selling nameplates in the industry.

The Board of Directors believes that "Joe's impact will be immediate as he develops and implements the short and long-term strategic initiatives of the Company, while Nick will continue to oversee all aspects of operations, including a number of very important launches that will provide tremendous organic growth for the Company."

Mr. Perkins added, "After nearly 30 years of automotive industry experience, I'm excited to partner with the Company's shareholders, Board, and employees to move the company forward. Nick has cultivated a rich history, and I have full confidence in the Company's strategy for long term profitable growth."

Busche Performance Group is one of the largest vertically integrated casting and machining suppliers of high quality chassis components in North America. As a leader in the design and manufacturing of complex and safety-critical aluminum castings and associated precision machining found in automotive systems such as chassis, suspension, engine, and driveline, along with agricultural, construction, industrial and refrigeration markets. BPG's annual revenues are approaching $400 million, the company employs nearly 1500 people in 16 facilities in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan and Alabama.

