Busche Performance Group Is Now Mobex Global™

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Busche Performance Group, one of the largest aluminum casting, machining, and fixture build suppliers in North America, has transformed itself into Mobex Global™ and takes its new market position today, according to its President and CEO, Joseph Perkins.

The new name reflects a company that is the culmination of strategic initiatives, focused acquisitions and divestitures, and organization change to deliver an optimized partner company to OEs in the automotive, agriculture, construction and industrial markets. Innovation and speed to market characterize Mobex Global as it designs, engineers and produces innovative aluminum components to support current and developing global platforms, including EVs, autonomous and off-road vehicles.

"We recognized an emerging need for a company in our space that can pace the needs of the evolving mobility market with engineered, precision cast and machined components and assemblies," said Perkins. "We took a hard look, reorganized, optimized processes and enhanced capabilities – and built such a company. We're nimble, innovative and capable of seamlessly and swiftly bringing the advanced product possibilities of new technologies to bear on our customers' programs."

"Our recently announced recapitalization by existing shareholders demonstrates the strong confidence that the board and shareholders have in the management team and company vision," said Chris Charlton, chairman of the board. "With more engineering and production capabilities worldwide, Mobex Global ranks among the few casting and precision machining suppliers with comprehensive vertically integrated, in-house services to deliver unmatched levels of reliability and responsiveness to support customer programs."

The company has firmly established itself as a global design and manufacturing leader, supporting customers across North America, Europe and China. Our industry leading technical capabilities include 15,000 square feet of in-house testing labs, and vertically integrated processes from design through validation of advanced lightweight, safety-critical chassis, suspension, engine, and driveline components as well as CNC fixture build.

To learn more about the new Mobex Global, please visit mobexglobal.com.

About Mobex Global

Mobex Global innovates, engineers and manufactures safety-critical aluminum chassis, suspension, engine, and driveline components for the mobility industry as well as precision machined cast iron components for the agricultural, construction and industrial markets. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Mobex Global operates global manufacturing and service centers in North America, Europe and China. Visit mobexglobal.com.

SOURCE Mobex Global