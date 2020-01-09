Bush Brothers & Company Selects Carmichael Lynch as Lead Agency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bush Brothers & Company, the iconic family-owned bean company, announced today that Minneapolis-based Carmichael Lynch will serve as the new Strategic Lead Agency, leading strategy and creative development for the full brand portfolio.

"We selected Carmichael Lynch after a competitive RFP process and we're energized by the capabilities they can bring to the table as we continue to evolve the legacy of Bush Brothers & Company," said CEO and President, Al Williams.

"The Bush Brothers team has been a true joy to work with through the agency selection process, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring new thinking to this iconic brand to drive growth and continued cultural relevancy," said Julie Batliner, President Carmichael Lynch.

The move to Carmichael Lynch follows a successful long-term relationship between Bush Brothers & Company and Doner, during which time the agency helped the brand launch new products as well as evolve the Jay and Duke campaign.

"BUSH'S relationship with Doner over the last 23 years has always been as a valued partner and we're grateful for the team's work over the years," Williams said. "In looking ahead, we're excited to continue to lead the industry and are inspired to create new opportunities with Carmichael Lynch."

Carmichael Lynch will begin work for Bush Brothers & Company starting in January.

About Bush Brothers & Company

BUSH'S® is all about family, friends that feel like family, and a certain Secret Family Recipe. When you enjoy our beans (doesn't matter if they're Baked Beans, black beans, pinto beans, great northern beans...you get the picture), you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., BUSH'S® has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to satisfying bean recipes, you're cooking up the best with BUSH'S BEST®. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

About Carmichael Lynch

Carmichael Lynch is renowned for creating Unfair Ideas that give clients an unfair advantage against their competition. As a fully integrated creative agency, Carmichael Lynch offers a collaborative, holistic approach to marketing leveraging paid, earned and owned media and creative strategies. The agency's work has been heralded by international award shows and its company culture and diversity and inclusion initiatives have won a multitude of honors. Carmichael Lynch Inc. is owned by the Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG), New York. For more information, visit www.carmichaellynch.com.

