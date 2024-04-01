Bushbalm, the Ingrown Hair Focused Brand, Expands Product Assortment and Goes Nationwide with Ulta Beauty

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bushbalm is now available nationwide at Ulta Beauty, with 800 placements in the Wellness Shop. This expansion also includes two new hero products, Roller Rescue Soothing Serum and the viral Hydrogel Vajacial Mask.

Bushbalm Roller Rescue Soothing Serum has a stainless steel metal roller ball applicator, and contains AHA & BHA to fight ingrown hairs and razor bumps. (CNW Group/Bushbalm Skincare)

The gynecologist and dermatologist-approved brand, is most well known for their products that focus on ingrown hairs and razor burn. The brand initially launched through the Sparked Program in March 2023 with four core products targeting ingrown hairs and hyperpigmentation. Shortly after the launch they expanded to 990 doors within the hair removal and razor section at Ulta Beauty.

Although Bushbalm has a cheeky name, the brand is bringing new life to the hair removal category by being the first to introduce active ingredients like AHA/BHA and Hyaluronic Acid, where these high quality ingredients haven't traditionally been present. Both products entering Ulta have active ingredients, and are under $20.

"Dedicated to addressing the pain points of down there care and personal grooming, we're thrilled to continue to cheer on Bushbalm and help foster the brand's continued growth as their assortment expands across Ulta Beauty's shelves. Now prominently displayed within The Wellness Shop, we're excited to introduce even more beauty and wellness enthusiasts to Bushbalm's innovative, ingredient-led solutions while shopping across our channels," says Muffy Clince, Senior Merchandising Director of Emerging Brands & Initiatives at Ulta Beauty

As the brand brings on more active ingredients and better formulations they are set on keeping pricing affordable and approachable. "Based on our annual survey of 1,700 customers, 94% have had their confidence impacted by razor burn or ingrown hairs. By getting these products to the masses at Ulta Beauty we believe we can help." - David Gaylord, Bushbalm CEO.

The Hydrogel Vajacial Mask is a unique product designed to relieve redness and soothe the bikini area in just 10 minutes. The Roller Rescue Soothing Serum launched online in October 2023. Since the launch it's become the brand's top selling product and has been sold out on Ulta Beauty's website for over 2 months.

This expansion further extends Ulta's focus on the "Down There Care" category as a whole and further positioning Bushbalm as a leader in the skincare category for hair removal. The brand is also professionally backed by over 3,500 waxing salons in North America.

