Bushmills Irish Whiskey Is Buying America's First Drink Of 2021

To redeem this offer, whiskey lovers 21+ and over can simply buy a Bushmills Irish Whiskey pour or cocktail from a favorite local bar or restaurant, take a photo of the itemized receipt displaying the purchase of Bushmills and upload the receipt through www.Bushmills.com/FirstWhiskey . Valid receipts will receive a reimbursement of up to $6.00 (paid via Venmo, Paypal or Amazon) on purchases from January 1 through March 18, 2021 in participating U.S. states. Official terms and conditions can be found at www.Bushmills.com/FirstWhiskey .

Bushmills' #FirstWhiskey program launches at a time when the bar and restaurant industry needs the support of its patrons. Bushmills Irish Whiskey continues to stand in solidarity with bartenders across the United States and encourages consumers to show support for their favorite local spots by participating. This program follows Bushmills' $200,000 donation to the USBG Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program earlier this year. Bushmills plans to offer continued support for U.S. organizations that are providing relief to those affected by the current crisis. For more information, head to @BushmillsUSA.

About Bushmills Irish Whiskey®

Bushmills® Irish Whiskey is crafted with care and passion at the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, The Old Bushmills Distillery. Bushmills has more than 400 years of whiskey-making heritage, which has been passed down through generations. The brand's award-winning triple distilled single malt whiskeys are renowned for their signature smooth taste and famous house style: Bushmills® Original, Bushmills® Red Bush®, Bushmills® Black Bush™, Bushmills® 10 Year Old Single Malt, Bushmills® 16 Year Old Single Malt and Bushmills® 21 Year Old Single Malt. Learn more at www.bushmills.com .

Note to Editors: *Rebate not applicable in some states. Reimbursement does not include tax or tip.

Bushmills® Blended Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by The "Old Bushmills" Distillery Company Limited. ©2021 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

