BUSHMILLS RED BUSH Debuts "RED. SET. GO."

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, iconic Irish whiskey brand BUSHMILLS® debuts RED. SET. GO.", a new high-energy creative campaign in honor of RED BUSH®, the latest addition to the brand's award-winning portfolio of malt-rich blended and single malt Irish whiskeys. An Irish whiskey for the American bourbon drinker, RED BUSH, is aged in ex-bourbon barrels to deliver a rich, bold and complex taste profile.

Created and produced by Virtue, VICE Media's celebrated creative agency, "RED. SET. GO." depicts a fresh, young, real version of Ireland by following a pack of Belfast locals from dusk to dawn on a lively night out, with RED BUSH in hand. The red-hued anthem immerses viewers in the Ireland unseen. Set in Belfast's alleyways, underground raves, tunnels and cobblestone streets, the :60 spot is backdropped against the gritty and intoxicating single "Louder" by Kid Karate. The ad showcases this group en route from one destination to another, because truly great nights are about the moments in-between and the

anticipation of what's next.

"The next generation of whiskey drinkers craves real experiences and honest brands – we made 'RED. SET. GO.' for them," said Jeffrey Schiller, Brand Director of BUSHMILLS Irish Whiskey. "For so long, Irish whiskey has been about tall tales and green plastic hats on St. Patrick's Day, so 'Irish-ness' has almost become corrupted. We want to show America the real Ireland, and what better Irish whiskey than BUSHMILLS –Ireland's oldest licensed whiskey distillery – to show the way."

"With 'RED. SET. GO.' we want to show the raw and electrifying Ireland that sets us apart from the

romanticized vision of the country that is far too often portrayed," said Jess Toye, Creative Director at Virtue. "The sounds, the set, the people represent the real Belfast and convey the excitement and energy of the city."

In 2019, BUSHMILLS will invest over $77 million to double production capacity over the next five years and meet the increasing demand for the BUSHMILLS portfolio while capitalizing on the continued growth of single malt and premium blended Irish whiskeys in the United States and beyond. RED BUSH is now one of the fastest growing new Irish whiskeys on the market, growing 96% in volume over the past year1.

"RED.SET.GO." will be distributed digitally, socially and across TV nationwide beginning in mid-January 2019. As part of "RED.SET.GO.", RED BUSH will launch a live music series in Summer 2019.

About BUSHMILLS® Irish Whiskey

Bushmills Irish Whiskey is crafted at The Old Bushmills Distillery, the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, at Bushmills, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. The brand portfolio includes a range of quality blended and fine single malts. Bushmills is one of few distilleries in Ireland to use malt barley to handcraft triple-distilled whiskey in small batches. This is at the heart of all Bushmills whiskeys and creates a unique combination of smoothness and richness. Visit Bushmills online at www.bushmills.com or at @BushmillsUSA on Facebook and Instagram.



About PROXIMO

PROXIMO is a global innovator of quality spirits that create excitement with every sip. Its unique portfolio of brands include the world's largest selling tequila Jose Cuervo®, Bushmills® Irish Whiskey, The Kraken® Black Spiced Rum, TINCUP® American Whiskey, Boodles® British Gin and The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey. www.proximospirits.com

About VIRTUE

Virtue is a global, full-service creative agency born out of VICE with 26 offices across the globe. Based in Brooklyn, Virtue lives in the heart of culture, helping brands embrace and connect with an audience that sees and navigates the world with more nuance and sophistication than ever before. Virtue develops brand platforms, programs and campaigns that are culturally-rooted and youth-focused for clients such as Asics, AB-InBev, Cazadores, Unilever, Google, Marriott Loyalty Rewards, Netflix and Vega, just to name a few.

About Kid Karate

Kid Karate formed as a formidable duo in 2013 in Dublin, Ireland. Now expanded to a powerful trio, they released the 5-song EP "Newspeak" in August 2018. They return to basics with RAW rock, recorded live, using mostly analog gear and minimal takes – it's the sound of a band having fun in a room together and nothing more.

1 Nielsen P52 weeks ending 12/1/18 – all outlets

