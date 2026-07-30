Bush's® Beans Launches Limited-Edition Beans on Toast Kit

As British Food and Culture Continue to Capture Americans' Attention, Bush's Invites Fans to Experience Beans on Toast at Home

For generations, Bush's has been obsessing over beans, which is why the brand believes they belong everywhere – including the breakfast table. Inspired by one of Britain's most beloved comfort foods, Bush's is bringing that obsession to life with its new limited-edition Beans on Toast Kit.

The limited-edition Beans on Toast Kit includes new Bush's Beans on Toast Baked Beans —tender navy beans in a rich, tomato-based sauce inspired by the traditional recipe—plus white bread and a beans on toast-inspired soccer jersey.

The limited-edition kit will be available for purchase for $10 exclusively on Bush's online store through a series of limited daily drops, while supplies last.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bush's® Beans today launched its limited-edition Beans on Toast Kit featuring new Bush's Beans on Toast Baked Beans, inspired by the traditional recipe behind Britain's iconic comfort food. Following a summer fueled by global soccer excitement, with professional soccer adding 15 million new American fans in June 2026 alone¹, as well as growing interest in British food and culture, the kit invites fans to experience the beloved dish at home.

Celebrating a British Comfort Food Tradition

Featuring new Bush's Beans on Toast Baked Beans, the limited-edition Beans on Toast Kit gives fans everything they need to enjoy Britain's beloved comfort food at home.

Bush's Beans is turning its generations of bean expertise towards one of Britain's most beloved comfort foods: beans on toast, a classic dish made with baked beans served over toasted bread. Inspired by the classic recipe, Bush's Beans on Toast Baked Beans feature tender navy beans in a rich, tomato-based sauce. Whether you're trying beans on toast for the first time or revisiting a favorite British meal, the new variety makes it easy to bring the dish to your own kitchen.

"When you're as obsessed with beans as we are, one of the world's most iconic bean dishes has been on the radar for a while," said Dena vonWerssowetz, Vice President of Marketing at Bush's. "Beans on toast has been a British staple for generations, and we loved the idea of giving Americans an easy way to discover why it's stood the test of time."

Discover the Dish Everyone's Talking About

Each limited-edition Beans on Toast Kit includes everything fans need to recreate the classic meal at home: Bush's Beans on Toast Baked Beans, slices of white bread and a beans on toast-inspired soccer jersey – perfect for keeping the match-day spirit alive, binge-worthy TV nights and showing off bean fandom.

Limited Daily Drops

Beginning today, July 30, Bush's will drop a limited number of kits every business day through Wednesday, Aug. 5, giving fans multiple chances to secure one while supplies last*.

The limited-edition Beans on Toast Kit will be available for purchase for $10 exclusively on Bush's online shop while supplies last.

*Limited quantities of Beans on Toast Kits will be released per day on July 30, July 31, Aug. 3, Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, 2026, beginning at 9:00am ET, while supplies last.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.®—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

1Nielsen, The Fans Behind the Game: FIFA World Cup 2026 Edition (2026).

SOURCE Bush's Beans