New Limited-Edition Dill Pickle, Apple Pie and Rocket Pop-Flavored Bush's® Baked Beans® Reimagine Iconic Summer Flavors

Unexpected Flavors – A Twist on Tradition

The new dessert-inspired and pickle-obsessed varieties all start with Bush's Secret Family Recipe of sweet, slow-simmered baked beans and infuse unexpected, buzzworthy flavors:

Bush's Dill Pickle Baked Beans: Tossed in a tangy sauce with a punch of dill pickle, Bush's Dill Pickle Baked Beans serve up a bold, savory bite that stands out in any barbecue spread. Bright and unmistakably pickle, this unexpected twist brings just the right amount of zing to balance smoky, grilled favorites.

Tossed in a tangy sauce with a punch of dill pickle, Bush's Dill Pickle Baked Beans serve up a bold, savory bite that stands out in any barbecue spread. Bright and unmistakably pickle, this unexpected twist brings just the right amount of zing to balance smoky, grilled favorites. Bush's Apple Pie Baked Beans: With a blend of brown sugar, cinnamon-spice and sweet apple pie flavor, Bush's Apple Pie Baked Beans feature an indulgent, dessert-inspired twist on a classic cookout side.

With a blend of brown sugar, cinnamon-spice and sweet apple pie flavor, Bush's Apple Pie Baked Beans feature an indulgent, dessert-inspired twist on a classic cookout side. Bush's Rocket Pop Baked Beans: Bursting with notes of cherry, lime and blue raspberry, Bush's Rocket Pop Baked Beans offer a sweet, playful take inspired by the iconic frozen treat. Nostalgic and very unexpected, this flavor packs a firework of fruity taste.

"At Bush's, our mission is to bring fans the best beans so they can enjoy their perfect summertime cookout. Nothing screams summer more than baked beans, and this year, we're dialing that flavor up a notch," said Dena vonWerssowetz, Vice President of Marketing. "With these new Baked Bean flavors, we want to surprise people and bring a new energy to the barbecue spread, because the best dishes aren't just the ones you love, they're the ones you can't stop talking about."

Summertime Tastes Inside a Can

Elevating the iconic slow-cooked flavors of Bush's Baked Beans, the new limited-edition lineup offers a nostalgic spin on these seasonal classics. With 7g of protein per serving, each variety is an easy heat-and-eat option that serves familiar summer tastes with an unexpected twist.

A Limited-Time Lineup Worth a Spot on the Party Spread

These flavors won't be around for long. Bean fans can order the full collection in an exclusive variety pack featuring all three flavors now at Bush's online shop. Bush's Apple Pie and Dill Pickle flavors are also rolling out at Walmart stores nationwide, while Rocket Pop will be available through Walmart online starting May 23 — all while supplies last.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.®—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anastasia Maragos

[email protected]

SOURCE Bush's Beans