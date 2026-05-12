Bush's Best Debuts New Consumer Data at National Restaurant Association Show, Revealing Beans Deliver What Diners Seek: Flavor, Indulgence and Nutrition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bush's® Best, America's preferred brand for premium quality beans, is back at the National Restaurant Association Show (NRAS) with fresh consumer data, menu strategy solutions and a portfolio built for today's operator. Bush's will host an immersive brand experience with chef tastings and operator insights at Booth #11302, May 16-19 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Bush’s new survey uncovers a clear opportunity for foodservice operators: beans serve as a culinary gateway and business driver, revealing untapped daypart and format opportunities that operators can act on now.

Bush's new survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers uncovers a clear opportunity for foodservice operators: beans serve as a culinary gateway and business driver, revealing untapped daypart and format opportunities that operators can act on now.

Key findings include:

The "Gateway" Effect: Beans are the Bridge to New Foods & Menu Expansion

The Global Gateway: 82% of patrons recognize beans as the "gateway food" to exploring new cuisines and menu items.

82% of patrons recognize beans as the "gateway food" to exploring new cuisines and menu items. Beans for Breakfast: Nearly 3 in 4 (73%) patrons are open to beans in eggs, omelets, skillets and breakfast casseroles, demonstrating beans' relevance across dayparts.

Nearly 3 in 4 (73%) patrons are open to beans in eggs, omelets, skillets and breakfast casseroles, demonstrating beans' relevance across dayparts. From Savory to Sweet: Nearly half (47%) of patrons are open to beans in desserts, signaling expansion beyond savory menus.

More than a Side: Beans Shift to Center-of-Plate

Premium Potential: 71% of patrons agree beans can be elevated and premium , while 77% believe beans can be part of an indulgent meal.

71% of patrons agree beans can be , while 77% believe beans can be part of an meal. Meatless Momentum: 60% of patrons say beans can replace meat, fish or poultry without reducing satisfaction.

60% of patrons say beans can replace meat, fish or poultry without reducing satisfaction. Nutritional Powerhouse: 63% of patrons choose beans in main dishes for protein, followed by flavor (62%) and fiber (53%).

Beans Drive Value for Operators

The Value Proposition: In an era of "shrinkflation," 68% of patrons report that the inclusion of beans makes a main dish feel like a better value.

In an era of "shrinkflation," 68% of patrons report that the inclusion of beans makes a main dish feel like a better value. Satiety Sells: 8 in 10 (80%) patrons report beans make dishes filling, proving they have the "heft" needed for a satisfying meal.

8 in 10 (80%) patrons report beans make dishes filling, proving they have the "heft" needed for a satisfying meal. Bean Power: 70% of patrons say the inclusion of beans is important when deciding to order a main dish.

"Our research confirms that beans win on both taste and health, while tapping into today's biggest consumer trends, from protein and fibermaxxing to globally inspired flavors," said Marco Alvarado, Foodservice Operations Lead, Bush Brothers & Co. "What sets Bush's Best apart for operators is a versatile portfolio that elevates flavor while making it easy to build innovative, on-trend menu items without adding complexity to the back-of-the-house."

At the show, Bush's Best will inspire foodservice operators to RETHINK BEANS through a rotating menu of culinary creations designed to demonstrate beans' versatility across cuisines and dayparts. From a Chili Magic Bar to a Hot Honey Bean Pimento Toast, attendees will walk away with menu ideas that appeal to away-from-home patrons and drive efficiency and profitably for operators.

See Bush's in Action

Visit Bush's Best at the National Restaurant Association Show at Booth #11302 to sample dishes and learn how to leverage beans across the menu.

For more information on Bush's Best's new survey and what to expect at NRAS, visit National Restaurant Show Recipes | BUSH'S® Beans Food Service.

Survey Methodology

Research was conducted through an online survey of 1,000 U.S. adults who dine out at least three times per month between March 24-26, 2026. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's® is That Beautiful Bean Co.®—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. Since we got our start more than 115 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. So much more than powerful protein, Bush's® Flavored Beans help expertly season dishes with ease. When you cook with Bush's® Beans, you can trust that they're the very best. Whether served front-of-house, at school or in college cafeterias, Bush's® Beans can bring flair to any dish and a smile to any face. Explore our flavor-boosting lineup and try one of our slow-simmered varieties. For more information, visit www.bushbeansfoodservice.com.

SOURCE Bush's Beans