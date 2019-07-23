BUSH'S BEST® Blended Burger Gives Foodservice Operators Plant-Based Goodness That Tempts Flexitarians and Thrills Every Eater

One third of Americans say they are flexitarian, mostly because it allows them to eat healthy without removing the foods they love. 2 The BUSH'S BEST Blended Burger has the great flavor and juiciness of a traditional beef burger, with all the benefits of plant-based protein. Pre-formed, frozen 4 oz. raw patties make it easy for operators to give their guests a delicious burger that is gluten, allergen, dairy and soy-free.

Foodservice operators can use the BUSH'S BEST Blended Burger in a classic burger application or can use it as the foundation for more unique menuing ideas. Bibb lettuce takes the place of a traditional bun in the Bunless Greek Burger, a gluten-free option featuring BUSH'S BEST Blended Burger topped with tomato, red onion, yellow bell pepper and the Mediterranean taste of red pepper hummus and feta cheese. Or operators can try the Pimento Cheese Burger, the BUSH'S BEST Blended Burger with red cabbage vinegar slaw, banana peppers and pimento cheese, all in a Hawaiian bun.

BUSH'S BEST Blended Burger is currently only available to foodservice operations.

For more information, visit www.bushsblendedburger.com.

Bush Brothers & Company is a fourth-generation, family-owned manufacturer of beans for the foodservice and retail food industries. Founded in 1908 as a canning facility for locally grown produce in the east Tennessee area, Bush Brothers & Company has grown into the leading national brand of Baked Beans and other bean products under the BUSH'S BEST brand.

1 When compared to a USDA 80/20 All Beef Patty

2 2018 Study Conducted by Onepoll, in conjunction with So Delicious Dairy Free.

SOURCE Bush Brothers & Company

Related Links

https://bushbeansfoodservice.com

