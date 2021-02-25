Bush's® Partners with Actor Brian Baumgartner to Introduce the 'No Spilly Chili Pot' on National Chili Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bush's® is teaming up with Actor and Chili Lover, Brian Baumgartner, to celebrate National Chili Day and unveil the 'No Spilly Chili Pot,' a unique invention that ensures Baumgartner can finally enjoy a bowl of his famous chili. This one-of-a-kind chili pot has notable features from a welded frame to a seatbelt, all working together to make sure that not one drop of chili hits the ground. Check out the 'No Spilly Chili Pot' in action here.

After making a splash (literally) on National Chili Day 2020, Bush's and Baumgartner wanted to make sure that this year, he could finally enjoy his unique chili recipe – created in collaboration between Bush's and Baumgartner – featuring green peppers, diced tomatoes, garlic, ground turkey and of course, the key ingredients, Bush's Pinto Beans in a Mild Chili Sauce and Bush's Kidney Chili Beans in a Mild Chili Sauce to help make Baumgartner's chili even better.

"Like any chili maker, I take pride in my chili recipe and am always eager to share it with friends and family, though I have long struggled to get my chili from the kitchen to the dinner table," Brian Baumgartner said. "I am thrilled that Bush's supported my endeavor to create a guaranteed way for me to finally enjoy my chili recipe."

The 'No Spilly Chili Pot' achieves its no spill functionality with the help of the following elements:

Gyroscope model that keeps the chili stable, even when stirring up that chili goodness.

Welded frame to protect the pot from dramatic gestures.

Gate latches, also known as a fence post hasp, to hold the pot snug in place while it spins.

Seatbelt, for added safety, of course.

Padlocks to make sure chili stays in the pot, where it belongs.

"At Bush's, we take 'beanovation' seriously, always experimenting with new products, flavors, and techniques to get the best out of the mighty bean," said Stephen Palacios, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Bush Brothers & Co. "Helping Brian create the 'No Spilly Chili Pot' was a no brainer. Brian's passion for chili embodies the same level of care and attention to detail that our Bush's employees put forth each day, especially when it comes to creating our Bush's Chili Beans."

Learn more about the 'No Spilly Chili Pot' and check out Brian's famous chili recipe at bushbeans.com and follow Bush's on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for more exclusive content.

About Bush's®

Bush's® is all about family, friends that feel like family, and a certain Secret Family Recipe. When you enjoy our beans (doesn't matter if they're Baked Beans, black beans, pinto beans, great northern beans...you get the picture), you can trust that they're the very best. Because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's® has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to satisfying bean recipes, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com.

Media Contact

Mariah Montenegro

[email protected]

312-826-7329

SOURCE Bush’s

Related Links

http://www.bushbeans.com

