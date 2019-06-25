BUSH'S® Spokes-dog Duke Launches Instagram at PetCon Los Angeles

"I still can't spill the beans on BUSH'S® secret family recipe, but my new Instagram feed gives me the chance to talk about my life behind the scenes and share the occasional inside scoop on new innovations from my friends at BUSH'S®," said Duke. "I'm excited to share more of my world with fans and am so happy to have launched @ItsDukeBush at PetCon with so many inspiring famous dogs of Instagram."

While Duke is best known for his commercials promoting BUSH'S® Baked Beans, he also loves to travel, visit with fans, eat well and live life to the fullest. Duke's followers can expect his new Instagram feed to focus on his everyday life off-camera, featuring productivity hacks, advice for living a busy life, recipe recommendations … and the occasional bean pun.

"Duke loves his day job as BUSH'S® spokes-dog, but his new Instagram is a great way to expand his horizons and connect with more people," said Brittanie Weaver, Director of Marketing at BUSH'S®. "His new side hustle on Instagram opens up his world, giving him the chance to chat with fans about what's going on in his life, exchange tips for balancing health and work, explore new dreams and experience everything this beautiful world has to offer. We're excited to work with our friends at Curiosity Advertising to bring his channel to life."

Duke also made several meet-and-greet appearances at PetCon on June 22. Attendees of the world's premier conference for famous pets swung by Duke's booth to say hello, snap some selfies and grab their very own BUSH'S® bandana.

"PetCon is the place for influencer pets to meet their fans and each other, so it's only fitting that Duke would announce the launch of his Instagram at PetCon LA" said Loni Edwards, Founder, PetCon "We are thrilled that the first PetCon in Los Angeles was such a success and that Duke was able to be part of it."

Duke has been BUSH'S® spokes-dog since 1995 when he first appeared in a BUSH'S® commercial alongside his good friend Jay Bush, great-grandson of BUSH'S® founder, A.J. Bush. He will continue spending his days as BUSH'S® spokes-dog, but his nights and weekends will be spent sharing his adventures and making new friends on Instagram.

