Bushwick Kitchen Adds Another Un-Bee-lievably Tasty Ingredient - Honeycomb

Daniel Doll, CEO of Bushwick Kitchen, explains, "At Bushwick Kitchen, we believe food can taste extraordinary in its simplicity. It all begins with beautiful ingredients. And what is more simple and pure than 100% raw honeycomb? It was a natural fit."

The 7 ounce container features raw acacia honey that is uniquely light in flavor and aroma. The delicate taste is due to its floral source, which is from the nectar of the Acacia trees in Hungary's vast Acacia forests, known for producing exceptionally pure, high-quality honey. Those who prefer a more gentle, mildly sweet honey will appreciate this varietal with subtle vanilla undertones.

Doll adds, "We are proud to offer one of nature's finest ingredients and celebrate the hardworking honey bee. No other ingredient on earth can compare to honey, especially when offered in a comb form." He continues, "We encourage people to get creative when using this golden ingredient. You'd be surprised there are so many ways to enjoy it, including eating it in its entirety!"

And for those asking… yes, the wax is edible (although many people prefer to chew as gum).

In addition to the popular inclusion of honeycomb on charcuterie boards, Bushwick Kitchen also recommends:

Topping pancakes, waffles and oatmeal

Spreading across bread and baked goods

Garnishing a cocktail or mocktail

Melting on pepperoni pizza

Mixing in with salad or yogurt

Stirring into tea or coffee

Adding to vanilla ice cream

Enjoying as is

The latest product retails for $14.99 and can be found on Amazon as well as directly on Bushwick Kitchen's website at bushwickkitchen.com.

Bushwick Kitchen is a sauce company that's here to serve up finger-licking, flavor-addicting sauces and condiments for every kitchen creative and foodie looking to elevate their meals or share a unique culinary gift to inspire friends and family. Bushwick Kitchen was founded in January 2014 by an entrepreneur and a culinary enthusiast with the ambitious goal of launching a business from concept to finished product in 30 days. The first product, Bees Knees Spicy Honey, was born. By the end of the first year, Bushwick Kitchen shipped over 9,000 bottles of honey – all bottled, one at a time, by hand, in Brooklyn, NY to every state in the USA and 27 countries. Since then, the line has grown to 15 lip-smacking, tongue-drooling products with our Trees Knees maples, Weak Knees sriracha and our Bees Knees honey collection.

