Business & IT Leaders Drive Data-Fueled Discussions at Actifio Data Driven 2019 Conference

BOSTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio , the pioneer of copy data management software , hosted nearly 600 business and technology innovators last week at Data Driven 2019, its largest global user and partner conference yet. Representing nine countries and 19 different industries, customers, partners, prospects and analysts gathered at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston for two days of insightful keynotes, technology breakouts, panel discussions and more.

Once again, Actifio Data Driven differed from most technology providers' event agendas by featuring primarily customers and other IT and business leader presentations and panel discussions, rather than vendor speeches, from the most successful companies across numerous industries who shared their experiences driving data-intensive transformations in their organizations.

Actifio Innovation Awards were presented to 15 customers and partners for the way their organizations are relying on Actifio to create value from their data. These recipients included, among others: Brinks, CGI, Data Endure, Datatrend, Duke Energy, Fujitsu Limited, LDS Church, Hitachi Solutions, M&T Bank, Spectrum Health, and The Instillery.

As Data Driven 2019 began, Actifio announced the release of Multi-Cloud Mobility and Automation , enabling global enterprises to deliver the industry's lowest-cost enterprise-grade disaster recovery (DR) solution, leveraging the on-demand capabilities of Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud.

Steve Duplessie, Founder and Senior Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, said, "Actifio began with a new way to back up data. That platform is now the tip of the spear, the ingest engine to create that first copy of live production data and make it available to anyone in the organization who might need it, regardless of the application or whether it's in the cloud or on-premises. Companies are using Actifio to change their customer experiences around getting the right information to the right end users."

"This year's Data Driven event had noticeably bigger and more esteemed customers, with a broader set of use cases, all leveraging data in intelligent ways," Duplessie continued. "Actifio partners like Dell EMC, IBM, Tata, and Google Cloud, who are all market makers, stood up on stage and talked about real customer wins in these massive accounts where they are leveraging Actifio."

Jim Donovan, SVP of Product at Wasabi, said, "Actifio's role keeps growing in more and more of our customers' data-driven success stories. The Data Driven conference continues to be an important event for Wasabi to discuss the benefits of our hot cloud storage service with leading enterprise customers and technology alliance partners."

Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO of Actifio, said, "If you're not a digital CEO, you're probably not a CEO much longer. In one example after another, from the stage and in conversations, we see that the smartest organizations are figuring out how to turn data into competitive advantage at a faster pace than ever. We are honored to spend time with so many customers and industry leaders who came together at Data Driven 2019 to share their best practices and describe the impact it's having on their businesses. Actifio is proud to be the software platform that is helping to fuel the data-driven economy."

Data Driven 2019 sponsors included Datatrend Technologies, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Limited, Google Cloud, IBM, Hitachi Solutions, Onix, Wasabi, and media sponsor TechTarget.

About Actifio

Actifio is the pioneer of copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

